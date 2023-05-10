Ahead of his upcoming scripted television debut with the streamer, Netflix has announced a three-part docuseries about Arnold Schwarzenegger set to release on June 7.

The documentary, ARNOLD, will offer an in-depth, intimate look at the life of Schwarzenegger and the experiences, struggles, and mentality that led him to conquer bodybuilding, acting, and politics.

“This series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream,” according to the streamer. “In a series of candid interviews, Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars, and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California, and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.”

ARNOLD is directed by Lesley Chilcott and executive produced by Allen Hughes, Peter Nelson, Lesley Chilcott, Paul Wachter, and Doug Pray, with Craig Repass and Hughes’ Defiant Ones Media Group heading production.

“I sold myself on that stage,” Schwarzenegger says as videos of him as a bodybuilder flash in the trailer. “Thousands of people screaming “Arnold! Arnold! Arnold!” and when you visualize something really clearly, you believe you can 100 percent get there.”

We then see footage of intense training spliced in with the years as he transitioned from muscles, movies, and marriage while governor of California. “If you’re always hungry, you’re never really satisfied,” he says. Check out the trailer for the upcoming docuseries above.

The docuseries follows the release of FUBAR, which is slated to debut on Thursday, May 25. Created by Prison Break producer Nick Santora, the eight-episode series revolves around a father and daughter who learn they’ve each been secretly working as CIA operatives for years.

ARNOLD, Docuseries Premiere, June 7, Netflix