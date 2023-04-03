Apple TV+ is giving Tom Holland fans their first look at the actor and his costars in all-new photos for The Crowded Room, a limited series from Academy Award-winning writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind).

Set to officially premiere with the first three episodes of its 10 episodes on Friday, June 9, the series will roll out with one new installment each week through Friday, July 28. Along with featuring Tom Holland, who is taking on his first leading TV role, the show’s all-star ensemble includes Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. Described as a captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with a curious interrogator, Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that have shaped him into who he is today.

The twists and turns will lead him to a life-altering revelation. Among the four photos released, viewers get a peek into the interrogation dynamic between Danny and Rya with the image, above. Additionally, viewers get a closer look at Rya in a solo shot, and Rossum, who reportedly plays Danny’s mother, in a flashback sequence.

The series also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz with Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger guest starring.

A co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency, The Crowded Room sees Goldsman serve as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. Joining him as executive producers are Alexandra Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and director Kornel Mundruczo.

See the first-look photos released by Apple TV+, above, and stay tuned for more on The Crowded Room as the series premiere approaches this summer.

The Crowded Room, Series Premiere, Friday, June 9, Apple TV+