A neurosurgeon found dead in a federal park and posed with religious artifacts kicks off a race by the New York Field Office to nab what turns out to be an obsessed serial killer in FBI’s intense Season 5 finale—the show’s 100th episode.

“We don’t usually do psychological thrillers,” says Missy Peregrym, who plays Special Agent Maggie Bell, “and this one, dealing with the power of life and death, feels personally scary to me.” The show’s title, “God Complex,” she explains, refers to the perp.

“He believes he’s superior to people who have that power and he should be the only one making those calls.” The deceased doctor fits that criteria, as does the next victim, a colonel who wrote about his stint in Iraq. The clues that Maggie and her partner OA (Zeeko Zaki) find as they hunt the murderer “are confusing and creepy,” the actress adds. “The religious aspect is very disturbing. You’re taking something that’s revered and a very important part of life — spirituality — and mixing it with the most broken parts of humanity.”

Ratcheting up the show’s tension: a crisis within the Feds’ ranks. Eight months pregnant Nina (Shantel VanSanten), just recovering from a near-fatal shooting, has another grave medical emergency. Scola (John Boyd), the baby’s father, alas, may have to make his own life-and-death decision. (Could this mean the Season 5 finale will be Boyd’s last episode?)

FBI's 100th episode kicks off at 8/7c on May 23. All three FBIs come to a close on May 23. FBI leads at 8/7c, FBI: International then airs its Season 2 finale at 9/8c, and FBI: Most Wanted's Season 4 finale kicks off at 10/9c, all on CBS.

FBI, Season 5 Finale, Tuesday, May 23, 8/7c, CBS