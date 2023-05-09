Mayim Bialik Reveals How She Wanted ‘Call Me Kat’ to End

Mayim Bialik took to social media on Monday (May 8) night to say goodbye to her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, which was canceled last week after a three-season run.

“It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday….,” the Jeopardy! host wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the show’s cast. “We made a lot of people laugh during COVID in ways that at first seemed impossible. But with this incredible cast — Cheyenne [Jackson], Swoosie [Kurtz], Julian [Gant] and Kyla [Pratt] — and, of course, with the late Leslie Jordan, all things that seemed impossible became possible.”

While the show didn’t get an official send-off, Bialik provided her thoughts on where the characters would have ended up had the show been renewed.

“Decide the ending you want, but for me, here’s where I think we all end up,” she shared. “Kat and Max live happily ever after, Randi and Carter get married and do the same, and Sheila is forever in everyone’s life bringing joy and wisdom. And Phil lives on forever. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

Developed by Darlene Hunt and based on the British sitcom Miranda, Call Me Kat centers on a 39-year-old single woman named Kat (Bialik), “who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want – and still be happy.” The series sees her leaving her job as a University professor and spending the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville.

“We are very proud of Call Me Kat. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped,” Fox said in a statement on Friday (May 5). “We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”

Fans reacted to Bialik’s post on Monday, sharing their tributes and offering well wishes to the cast and crew.

“I wish all the cast and crew success in their future endeavors. And I hold out hope that you will become the full time Jeopardy host,” one fan responded to Bialik.

“Thank you for all the good laughs and cry. Thank you for being part of my life for a while. Love you all,” wrote another viewer.

“No!!!!! I’m so sad to hear this,” added another. “It’s so hard to find a good sitcom on TV these days that makes you laugh out loud and has a fantastic, ensemble cast who each bring so much to the show. I can’t even believe this.”

