Prime Video and BBC One have officially announced they’re picking up the upcoming third season of Stephen Merchant and Elgin James‘ witty comedy thriller The Outlaws.

Co-created by Merchant and James, the series follows a group of strangers from different walks of life as they’re forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol, England. The Outlaws upcoming third season is the latest addition to the Prime membership, in which subscribers from the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordics can enjoy the series.

In Season 3, with crime boss The Dean (Claes Bang) behind bars and awaiting trial, the Outlaws are moving on with their lives until one of their own returns with a deadly secret and thrusts them into mortal danger. As a manhunt closes in on the gang, will they be able to prove their innocence before The Dean’s case collapses and her comes back seeking revenge?

Back on the show are Merchant, who is reprising his role as bad lawyer, Greg, alongside Rhianne Barreto as Rani, Gamba Cole as Ben, Darren Boyd as John, Clare Perkins as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabby, Jessica Gunning as Diane, Charles Babalola as Malaki, and Tom Hanson as Spencer. At this time, Christopher Walken who played Frank in the show isn’t listed as returning.

Along with co-creating and starring in the series, Merchant executive produces, writes, and directs the show. Meanwhile, also attached as executive producers are Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice, and Jon Butler. The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios.

No premiere date or timeframe have been shared yet, but stay tuned for details on Season 3’s arrival as the show continues to take shape at Prime Video and BBC One.

