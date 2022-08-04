‘The Outlaws’ Sneak Peek: Stephen Merchant’s Greg Gets Dating Advice (VIDEO)

The Outlaws is gearing up for its Season 2 premiere at Prime Video and we have an exclusive first look at what Stephen Merchant‘s Greg is up to when he isn’t completing his community payback hours.

In the sneak peek, above, Greg gets some advice from cohorts Lady Gabriella Penrose-Howe (Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson) and community payback officer Diane Pemberley (Jessica Gunning) about how to go on a date. As viewers will recall, in Season 1, Greg had to serve community payback hours for getting caught with a prostitute, so, could this be a sign that his personal life is looking up?

“Okay, so let’s imagine this as a really hip cocktail bar, and Greg, let me see you walk in,” Lady Gabby says, looking to see what she’s working with. Apparently there’s not much hope as she turns to Diane, saying, “you’re right, he does walk like he’s from the sex offender’s register.”

After Diane makes a comment, agreeing with Lady Gabby’s estimation, Greg gets upset, “what? you know it’s my sight that’s bad, not my hearing?” He’s then directed to show them other possible ways of walking before testing out date conversation scenarios.

For those unfamiliar with the series, The Outlaws hails from co-creators Merchant and Elgin James (Mayans M.C.), and follows an eclectic mix of lawbreakers who find themselves serving a community service sentence together. When one of their number gets dragged into the world of organized crime, they unite in unexpected ways.

In Season 2, the story is picking up where it left off as the outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but find out that the criminal world isn’t exactly done with them quite yet. Catch the first look, above, and don’t miss The Outlaws Season 2 on Prime Video.

The Outlaws, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 5, Prime Video