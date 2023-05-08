Ken Jennings Reveals Dramatic Format Change for ‘Jeopardy! Masters’

Jeopardy! Masters kicks off tonight, Monday, May 8, as former champions Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and James Holzhauer face off, and we now know the special tournament will feature a new gameplay element.

Speaking with WISN Channel 12 Milwaukee News, host Ken Jennings revealed a twist to the Masters tournament, sharing that viewers at home will know exactly where the Daily Doubles are hidden on the board for the first time.

“This is something we’re trying out with Masters,” the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T said. “We noticed it’s very fun in the studio that we know where the Daily Doubles are because we can see the contestants get close; sometimes they veer away at the wrong time; it’s a little bit like a big game of Battleship.”

He continued, “So, for the first time, we’re going to give viewers at home a sneak preview of where the Daily Doubles are on the board. And if at home you prefer to remain unspoiled, you can avert your eyes.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

When asked if this format change could stick around beyond the Masters tournament, Jennings wasn’t so sure.

“I don’t know if we’ll try it on the syndicated show,” he shared. “But I really like it because the host always knows where the Daily Doubles are in advance, so I get to watch a contestant who really needs the Daily Double kind of advance towards it, ‘Oh, is she gonna get it? Oh no, she’s switched categories!”

He added, “You can really get a sense of how the match is changing and how the odds are changing in real-time.”

Fans’ opinions were divided on this new element to the game, with some intrigued by the idea and others vowing not to spoil themselves on where the Daily Doubles are hidden.

“Weird, but could be fun to watch,” said one viewer on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum. “It won’t be on the whole time, so anyone who doesn’t want spoilers can avert their eyes.”

“I will definitely look away. It’s an interesting wrinkle, though,” added another fan.

“Personally, I try to figure out where the DDs are, and a big part of the fun of the game would be lost by knowing in advance. I will definitely be looking away when they’re shown,” said one Reddit user.

Another fan added, “I probably wouldn’t want it on the syndicated show (especially since the couple of seconds it would take would be better spent on bringing back the beep-boops that they supposedly don’t have time for), but it sounds fun for this.”

Others were still debating whether they will look or not, with one viewer writing, “I’m glad I know about this now, so I can spend the next few days’ showers contemplating whether I want to look away. Overthink minor details of a game show, me? … Yes!”

What do you think about this new wrinkle to the game? Will you be looking at where the Daily Doubles are, or will you turn away?