At this point, the only one standing in the way of Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) future happiness might just be the firefighter himself. He still doesn’t know if he should propose in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the May 8 episode of 9-1-1.

The previous episode saw him excited about it: He’d picked out the ring, he’d shown it off to the rest of the 118 (and everyone had opinions on the proposal itself and even the wedding), and he and Hen (Aisha Hinds) cleared the air after she shared her concerns. But then he lost the ring, he and Hen searched the landfill from a call — and ended up in the back of Athena’s (Angela Bassett) squad car— and he’d decided it was a sign. Little did he know, his and Maddie’s daughter Jee-Yun had it and put it in her dollhouse.

But now, Chimney’s filing an insurance claim for the ring, thinking it’s still missing. When, in our clip, the insurance agent, Gina, asks if he has any other questions for her, she’s not expecting his answer. “Do you believe in signs?” he asks. “Signs, you know, like from God or the universe or whatever. You’re going to propose, then you lose the ring, that’s a sign, right? You’re not supposed to propose.” She meant questions about his insurance policy.

But Chimney’s stuck on the “signs” around him. “The last few days, everywhere I turn, it’s proposals and weddings. I have to wonder if maybe I misread a previous sign or I’m reading too much into more recent signs,” he explains. Watch the full video above for more.

In “Love Is in the Air,” Athena and the 118 race to rescue when a wedding proposal tragically intersects with a bank robbery. Other emergencies include a princess bride literally stuck on her way to the altar and Athena talking a victim through her grief. Meanwhile, Buck (Oliver Stark) finds a surprise visitor on his doorstep, and Maddie takes matters into her own hands.

Let’s just hope at some point, someone can talk Chimney down. He and Maddie deserve a bit of joy, especially since we can’t help but be worried about what could be coming in the finale…

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox