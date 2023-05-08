Quiz Pros Return for ‘Jeopardy! Masters,’ Jason Priestley Visits ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Dalgliesh’ Finale, ‘A Small Light’

Jeopardy, Inc

Jeopardy! Masters

Series Premiere 8/7c

As announcer Johnny Gilbert puts it, “Six elite competitors begin an epic battle” with the launch of a new three-week tournament pitting the quiz show’s highest-ranked current champs in nightly matchups, two a night, with points awarded after each game (three to the winner, one for second place and zero for third). Only the Top 3 will make it to the May 24 finals. Episodes air Monday through Wednesday, hosted by Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings, with a special Friday episode this week. In the opener, Amy Schneider faces Matt Amodio and Andrew He in the first game, with James Holzhauer (relishing his “game show villain” persona) taking on Mattea Roach and Sam Buttrey in the second. Highlights include a challenging category of “Spoonerisms” and another in which the clues appear in different fonts. A new and unnecessary gimmick reveals the location of Daily Doubles to the TV audience before each round.

FOX

Fantasy Island

8/7c

90210 poster boy Jason Priestley is all grown up, now playing a philandering doctor who’s about to get a taste of his own medicine when he arrives on the island with his current wife (Amanda Tavarez)—and his two exes (Gillian Vigman and Camille Guaty). Their collective fantasy is for the bad doc to feel their pain. Elsewhere in the Season 2 finale, Roarke (Roselyn Sánchez) arranges for Ruby’s (Kiara Barnes) daughter MJ (Gabrielle Byndloss) to visit in hopes Ruby will remember who she is—and not go off into the ocean as a mermaid.

ACORN TV

Dalgliesh

Season Finale

The second collection of P.D. James mysteries, starring Bertie Carvel as the intuitive Inspector Adam Dalgliesh, ends its run with a two-part adaptation of the 2003 best-seller The Murder Room. He’s called to the scene of a family museum where a young doctor is set on fire, with his siblings the prime suspects.

National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

A Small Light

9/8c

The gripping docudrama about Miep Gies (the wonderful Bel Powley), who helped hide the Frank family during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam, continues with two back-to-back episodes. While Miep tries to keep the peace whenever she visits the cramped annex where the restless Franks and their friends are hiding, she becomes suspicious of her husband Jan (Joe Cole), who has yet to share with her his own dangerous efforts on behalf of the Dutch resistance. When they attend a holiday party, Miep is shocked to learn that her best friend Tess (Eleanor Tomlinson) is consorting with collaborators.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): It’s usually Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) who expresses those there-goes-the-neighborhood laments. So he and son Marty (Marcel Spears) are taken aback when their neighbors protest their new business over concerns about gentrification.

9-1-1 (8/7c, Fox): In one of the final episodes before the hit first-responders drama moves to ABC next season, Athena (Angela Bassett) and her firefighter friends respond to a crisis when a wedding proposal is intercepted by a bank robbery.

NCIS (8/7c, CBS): The team tackles the murder of a senator’s daughter who had a robust online following—and the reputation of a rebel. On NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c), Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) is on night watch when she takes a call from a man who’s admitting to murder. Now they just have to find him.

Sam Now (10/9c, PBS): Filmmaker Reed Harkness’s moving Independent Lens documentary follows his half-brother Sam from age 11 to 36 as he comes of age haunted by loss after his mother suddenly leaves their middle-class Seattle family.