The clock is ticking in the Rabbit Hole Season 1 finale (dropping May 7 on Paramount+), but fortunately, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek shows, John (Kiefer Sutherland) has a plan, as he shares while he, Ben (Charles Dance), Hailey (Meta Golding), and Homm (Rob Yang) go over their next steps.

“We have documented proof of a conspiracy. It’s bigger than the Pentagon Papers, Panama Papers, Pandora Papers. I could build a bulletproof case on this. Anyone could,” Homm points out. Hailey suggests they just got public, but as Ben explains, “right now, Crowley controls narrative. He’s got the media blabbing nonstop about the Evers assassination and dead judges. He’ll use fear to turn public opinion against whatever we throw out there.”

But John knows how they can eventually get to that step: “We have to control the narrative first, then we can reach out to specific journalists. I’ve got some ideas about that.” And since their window to do so is closing, “for maximum exposure, we need to move over to the Homm plan.” But what exactly is the Homm plan? Watch the rest of the clip above to get the details.

In the finale, “Ace in the Hole,” John is forced to play his final ace when Crowley’s nefarious psyop to win support of the Shared Data Act and hijack democracy succeeds. But Crowley’s counter puts both Liv (Alex Castillo) and Ben in mortal danger.

“We said to the studio we want eight episodes because we want this to be an eight-part movie that feels absolutely satisfying, and we want people to want more so we can do a second season, but we don’t want them to feel unsatisfied,” executive producer, writer, and director John Requa told us at the beginning of the season.

For now, all we know is we’ll be keeping what Dance warned us in mind: “Don’t trust the finale. Don’t accept any conclusion that’s offered [to] you.”

