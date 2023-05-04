Selling Sunset is teasing Real Housewives-level drama in Season 6, premiering later this May. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming Selling Sunset Season 6, and the real estate agents are at each other’s necks throughout.

“New agents mean new drama,” Netflix teases in the logline. “The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles.”

“Set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip,” the streaming service continues. “They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat L.A. market…and each other.”

That shade includes taking credit for someone else’s sales, judgment of people’s personal lives, and discord between the staff that boss Jason Oppenheim is leaving others to handle, much to their displeasure. As the Selling Sunset Season 6 trailer shows, Jason is jetting off to Europe in the new episodes and delegating leadership duties to the staff. Among the cast are Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, and Nicole Young.

Bre and Nicole are the newest additions to this group. As seen in the trailer, Chelsea will make her opinions on Bre’s personal life clear. Chrishell opens the video by declaring she’s not going through a midlife crisis through her relationship with Australian musician G Slip (who makes an appearance in the preview), but rather “an awakening.”

Chrishell had previously been dating Jason. Their romance started in 2021 after she split from her ex-husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, and their relationship became a frequent topic in Season 5, but the real estate agents ultimately broke up. Now, Chrishell’s drama seems to be with newcomer Nicole, and the Oppenheim Group’s former “family” dynamic is nowhere to be seen.

Selling Sunset Season 6 premieres May 19 on Netflix. The season consists of 11 35-minute episodes. It’s executive produced by Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, Skyler Wakil, and Jason Oppenheim and is a production of Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

The reality TV series has already been renewed for Season 7 by Netflix.

Selling Sunset, Season 6 Premiere, Friday, May 19, Netflix