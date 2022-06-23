Selling Sunset isn’t going anywhere, and if you enjoy real estate and home renovation shows, Netflix has even more coming your way this year.

The streaming service has renewed the Emmy-nominated doscusoap Selling Sunset for Seasons 6 and 7, with production set to begin later this summer. Plus, Netflix’s listings for the rest of the year include How to Build a Sex Room, Dream Home Makeover, Instant Dream Home, Selling The OC (premiering on August 24), Designing Miami, Buying Beverly Hills, and Buy My House. Read on for more about all.

Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset is set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate and follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work at The Oppenheim Group, the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip’s top agency. They work hard and play harder, competing with the cutthroat LA market and each other. Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, Skyler Wakil, and Jason Oppenheim executive produce.

How to Build a Sex Room

In eight episodes, premiering July 8, couples turn to luxury interior designer Melanie Rose to help spice things up with spaces where they can carry out their fantasies. Adam Sher, Jim Berger, Scott Feeley, Corrina Robbins, and Sarah Howell executive produce.

Dream Home Makeover

In Season 3, premiering July 27, Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee are back, bringing Shea’s breathtaking interior design touch to a wide range of diverse clients from across the country. Plus, viewers will see Shea and Syd raising their daughters Wren, Ivy, and new baby Margot. Rich Bye, Shea McGee, Syd McGee, Davis Mikaels, and Noah Moskin executive produce.

Instant Dream Home

Premiering August 10, in what is described as “part home renovation show and part heist movie,” families are surprised when their homes are totally transformed and radically improved from ho-hum to OMG — in just one day. The series is hosted by Danielle Brooks and features Adair Curtis (interior design), Erik Curtis (carpenter), Nick Cutsumpas (exterior design), and Paige Mobley (special projects). Tom Forman, George Verschoor, David Metzler, Jenny Daly, Jon Beyer, Bob Asher, Sue Langham, and Courtney Sanders executive produce.

Selling The OC

Get ready to meet a fresh set of realtors, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast on August 24. Selling The OC features Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland. Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Suzy Ratner, Kristofer Lindquist, and Skyler Wakil executive produce.

Designing Miami

Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are Miami’s two hottest designers, competitors, and married in the series premiering September 21. She has a minimalist aesthetic, while he has a more maximalist approach. Eric Wattenberg, Will Nothacker, Deanna Markoff, and Luke Neslage executive produce.

Buying Beverly Hills

Coming this fall is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. It features Mauricio Umansky, his daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky, Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt, and Sonika Vaid. Brent Montgomery, Will Nothacker, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Adam Sher, Deanna Markoff, Ed Simpson, Michael Call, Steven Drieu, and Sara Chamberlain executive produce.

Buy My House

This fall, homeowners will be selling their properties on the spot to one of four real-estate tycoons: Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster. The series is hosted by Nina Parker. Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Matthew Pickel, Moira Ross, and Dan Morando executive produce.