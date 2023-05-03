‘Not Dead Yet’: Rhea Perlman Plays a ‘Mail Lady’ in Finale First Look (VIDEO)

Not Dead Yet is not done yet with its lineup of impressive guest stars as we have an exclusive sneak peek at the first episode of the show’s two-episode season finale on ABC.

Cheers vet Rhea Perlman steps into the role of Janice, a postal worker who hasn’t relaxed a day in her life, according to her friends who are helping Nell (Gina Rodriguez) understand her latest obituary subject. In an exclusive clip above, from the episode titled “Not a Fairytale Yet,” Nell learns about Janice over the phone before rounding the corner of her office hallway to find Janice lying on a couch.

“I have never written about such a dedicated and tireless worker,” Nell says to the individual over the phone, thanking them for sharing so much about Janice. Of course, Janice can speak best about herself as Nell takes a seat on the couch with her.

“So, this is what plopping down on a couch in the middle of the day feels like,” Janice marvels, letting out a gleeful squeal. “I wish I had done more of this before I kicked the bucket.”

“Sounds like being a mail lady in a little town kept you busy,” Nell observes, to which Janice confirms with an enthusiastic “Oh yeah.”

“Did you ever take a day off?” Nell wonders. Of course, Janice didn’t.

“Not once in 43 years,” Janice confirms. As if to illustrate her point further, Janice adds, “One time I delivered mail in a snowstorm while passing a kidney stone…”

Of course, this means Janice has a few things she’d like to do for herself, but Nell has a few questions in return, which you can see in the clip above. Along with featuring Perlman, the episode stands as a mini The Mindy Project reunion as Ed Weeks also guest stars as Phillip, who Nell agrees to see in hopes of reaching some closure.

Don’t miss the episode along with the finale, “Not Just Yet,” when they both air on May 3 on ABC.

