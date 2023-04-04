Scene Stealer: Lauren Ash as ‘Not Dead Yet’s Hilariously Out of Touch Boss

Lauren Ash first made a mark on us as the always quotable Dina on Superstore, and she’s continuing to steal the scene with her latest role as spoiled newspaper scion Lexi on ABC‘s freshman hit Not Dead Yet.

Below, we break down why we can’t get enough of Ash and Lexi each week.

She Plays…

Rich kid Lexi Rhodes, who was recently appointed editor of her dad’s newspaper, the SoCal Independent. “She has no prior knowledge of running a business and gets zero guidance. A lot of her issues come from a constant attempt — and defeat — in trying to make her father [who has yet to appear on the show] proud,” says Ash. Lexi spews vitriol at her staff, including obit writer Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez), and is hilariously out of touch with regular life; she mistakes a BOGO coupon as a promo for a new restaurant.

Where You’ve Seen Her



As another difficult boss, strict assistant manager and fan-favorite Dina Fox on all six seasons of Superstore. “Lexi is so different from Dina, but some people see similarities,” Ash says. “They’re both big characters in workplace comedies with a lot of heart.”

Why We Love Her



Ash shows us the loneliness and insecurity beneath Lexi’s insufferable swagger. “Lexi’s spent her entire life having to worry about what everybody thinks,” Ash reveals.

Never Wrong

The April 5 episode, which takes Lexi to a wine bar trivia night, showcases a rare similarity between actress and character: competitiveness. “I’m not that extreme, but she’s one of those people you can’t play games with,” Ash notes. “You are either a winner…or you’re everyone else.”

Not Dead Yet, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC