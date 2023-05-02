Disney+ has announced a new short from The Simpsons just in time for Star Wars’ “May The Fourth Be With You” celebration called Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One.’

Launching May 4 in celebration of Star Wars Day, the upcoming short features the littlest Simpson Maggie taking an adventurous hyperspace ride across the galaxy in Grogu’s hovering pram after Homer loses track of her. She’ll encounter a squadron of TIE fighters that follow her back to Springfield for a battle around town. According to the streamer, it celebrates “all things Star Wars.”

Below is a full image of Maggie in Grogu’s hover pram (from The Mandalorian).

This new program is part of a series of exclusive shorts from The Simpsons created for Disney+. Other previously released shorts include Feliz Navidad, Welcome to the Club, When Billie Met Lisa (which was nominated for an Emmy), Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’ (also an Emmy nominee), The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, and The Simpsons in Plusaversary.

These shorts and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on Disney+.

The Rouge One spinoff series Andor recently announced that its second season will be its last. In an interview, star Deigo Luna expressed gratitude that Andor is coming to an end in Season 2. “This is the last season for Andor,” he said. “It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health. But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience.”

As Luna explained, he only had weeks between post-production on Season 1 and the start of filming on Season 2. “There’s no time for the hangover,” he said with a laugh. “You wake up the next morning, and there is always something to do.”

Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One,’ May 4, 2023, Disney+

Andor, Season 2, 2023, Disney+