New ‘Simpsons’ Short ‘Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One’ Takes You on an Adventure to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Isaac Rouse
Comments
On their way to daycare, Homer loses track of Maggie who hops in Grogu’s hovering pram for a hyperspace-hopping adventure across the galaxy. Facing a squadron of Imperial TIE fighters, Maggie brings the battle to Springfield in this epic short celebrating all things Star Wars.
Disney+

Disney+ has announced a new short from The Simpsons just in time for Star Wars’ “May The Fourth Be With You” celebration called Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One.’

Launching May 4 in celebration of Star Wars Day, the upcoming short features the littlest Simpson Maggie taking an adventurous hyperspace ride across the galaxy in Grogu’s hovering pram after Homer loses track of her. She’ll encounter a squadron of TIE fighters that follow her back to Springfield for a battle around town. According to the streamer, it celebrates “all things Star Wars.”

Below is a full image of Maggie in Grogu’s hover pram (from The Mandalorian).

On their way to daycare, Homer loses track of Maggie who hops in Grogu’s hovering pram for a hyperspace-hopping adventure across the galaxy. Facing a squadron of Imperial TIE fighters, Maggie brings the battle to Springfield in this epic short celebrating all things Star Wars.

Disney+

This new program is part of a series of exclusive shorts from The Simpsons created for Disney+. Other previously released shorts include Feliz Navidad, Welcome to the Club, When Billie Met Lisa (which was nominated for an Emmy), Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’ (also an Emmy nominee), The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, and The Simpsons in Plusaversary.

These shorts and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on Disney+.

10 Longest-Running Scripted Primetime TV Shows
Related

10 Longest-Running Scripted Primetime TV Shows

The Rouge One spinoff series Andor recently announced that its second season will be its last. In an interview, star Deigo Luna expressed gratitude that Andor is coming to an end in Season 2. “This is the last season for Andor,” he said. “It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health. But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience.”

As Luna explained, he only had weeks between post-production on Season 1 and the start of filming on Season 2. “There’s no time for the hangover,” he said with a laugh. “You wake up the next morning, and there is always something to do.”

Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One,’ May 4, 2023, Disney+

Andor, Season 2, 2023, Disney+

The Simpsons - FOX

The Simpsons where to stream

Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One'

The Simpsons

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Ryan Guzman, Kenneth Choi and Aisha Hinds in '9-1-1'
1
‘9-1-1’ Ending Fox Run, Moving to ABC for Season 7
'The Rookie: Feds,' 'Big Sky,' and 'S.W.A.T.'
2
Broadcast TV in Limbo: 26 Shows Still Awaiting Renewal
Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
3
‘Outlander’: Jamie Fraser Features in Latest Season 7 Character Portraits
4
See the Stars at the 2023 Met Gala
HAVEN MADISON, MEGAN DANIELLE, MARYBETH BYRD, TYSON VENEGAS, WARREN PEAY, W ANI, ZACHARIAH SMITH, KATY PERRY, OLIVER STEELE, LUKE BRYAN, COLIN STOUGH, IAM TONGI, LIONEL RICHIE
5
‘American Idol’ Top 8 Decided in Twist After Judge’s Song Contest