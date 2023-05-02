Tony Award Nominations 2023: Complete List Includes Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer & Samuel L. Jackson
The nominations are in for the upcoming 76th Tony Awards, and several stars of the big and small screen are among this year’s line-up of contenders, including Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Samuel L. Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).
Chastain, who plays Nora Helmer in A Doll’s House, and Comer, who plays Tessa Ensler in Prima Facie, are both nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. Meanwhile, Jackson is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role as Doaker Charles in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson.
The jazzy re-imagining of the classic comedy film Some Like It Hot leads the pack with 13 nominations, including the highly-coveted Best Musical. Following closely behind with nine nominations apiece are & Juliet, Shucked, and New York, New York, all of which will face off in the Best Musical category, along with the critically acclaimed Kimberly Akimbo.
Other notable names receiving nominations include Corey Hawkins (The Color Purple) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) for Topdog/Underdog, Josh Groban (Eye Candy) for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Wendell Pierce (The Wire) for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, and Jessica Hecht (Special) for Summer, 1976.
Ariana DeBose will once again host the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on CBS and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.
Check our the full list of nominees below.
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberley Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Play
Ain’t No Mo
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Book of a Musical
David West Read, & Juliet
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York
Robert Horn, Shucked
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Almost Famous (Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt)
Kimberly Akimbo (Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire)
KPOP (Music and Lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon)
Shucked (Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally)
Some Like It Hot (Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman)
Best Revival of a Play
The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
Into the Woods
Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Jordan E Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberley Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberley Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Camelot
Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street