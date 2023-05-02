The nominations are in for the upcoming 76th Tony Awards, and several stars of the big and small screen are among this year’s line-up of contenders, including Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Samuel L. Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

Chastain, who plays Nora Helmer in A Doll’s House, and Comer, who plays Tessa Ensler in Prima Facie, are both nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. Meanwhile, Jackson is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role as Doaker Charles in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson.

The jazzy re-imagining of the classic comedy film Some Like It Hot leads the pack with 13 nominations, including the highly-coveted Best Musical. Following closely behind with nine nominations apiece are & Juliet, Shucked, and New York, New York, all of which will face off in the Best Musical category, along with the critically acclaimed Kimberly Akimbo.

Other notable names receiving nominations include Corey Hawkins (The Color Purple) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) for Topdog/Underdog, Josh Groban (Eye Candy) for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Wendell Pierce (The Wire) for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, and Jessica Hecht (Special) for Summer, 1976.

Ariana DeBose will once again host the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on CBS and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Check our the full list of nominees below.

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberley Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read, & Juliet

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Robert Horn, Shucked

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous (Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt)

Kimberly Akimbo (Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire)

KPOP (Music and Lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon)

Shucked (Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally)

Some Like It Hot (Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman)

Best Revival of a Play

The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberley Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberley Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street