2023 Tony Awards: Ariana DeBose Returns to Host

Ariana DeBose is back for theater’s biggest night.

The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee will return to host the 76th Annual Tony Awards, airing live on Sunday, June 11 on CBS (and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+). They will be broadcast live from the historic United Palace theater in New York City’s Washington Heights.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!” DeBose said in a statement.

“She’s baaaack! We could not be more excited for the sensational Ariana DeBose to return to the Tony Awards stage as our host for this year’s show,” added Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS. “As we celebrate the best of Broadway at the United Palace, a venue with a rich and storied history, we know that Ariana will bring an unparalleled level of passion and energy to her hosting duties, making it an incredible night to remember.”

DeBose received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards for her performance as Anita in West Side Story. Onstage, she’s best known for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, for which she was nominated for a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2018. Her other theater credits include Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Pippin, Motown the Musical, Bring It On: The Musical, and Company.

“A force both on and off the stage, Ariana DeBose is unstoppable – an award-winning actress, powerhouse vocalist and commanding dancer – she is the true definition of ‘triple-threat.’ We are thrilled to welcome back one of Broadway’s brightest lights to dazzle, inspire and illuminate this year’s Tony Awards!” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.

“Ariana will host and dance and sing, we’re so thrilled she’s back to do the thing,” added Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2022-2023 season. The awards show honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2.

The Tony Awards is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Kirshner and Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

76th Annual Tony Awards, Sunday, June 11, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+