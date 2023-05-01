See Ken Jennings React After Mayim Bialik Flubs ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Answer

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik might be partners when it comes to sharing Jeopardy! hosting duties, but they’ll be facing off as rivals on this month’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune special.

In a new preview for the upcoming episode, which is set to air Wednesday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, we see Bialik flub an answer, which allows Jennings to swoop in and steal it right from under her nose.

“Funny meeting you here?” the Call Me Kat star guesses incorrectly, almost immediately realizing her error. Seizing the opportunity, Jennings buzzes in and answers correctly with, “Fancy meeting you here.”

“Thank you,” the Jeopardy! GOAT tells Bialik, who flops over in embarrassment.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak seems amused by the interaction, quipping, “They may be two hosts, but they work together like that… It’s really wonderful to see.”

While Jennings and Bialik will be hoping to one-up each other, they also have another opponent to worry about, and it’s someone who should have a clear advantage. For the first time ever, Wheel co-host Vanna White will be “calling the letters instead of revealing.”

As a long-time Wheel host, fans are already speculating that White will end up winning it all.

“Watch Vanna absolutely smoke both of them and leave us all confused,” wrote one user on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum, while another joked, “She does have all the answers.”

“Vanna knows the writers’ thought processes when creating puzzles. Pat [Sajak] has said she even submits puzzles of her own for possible use on the show,” added another. “So yes, I think she has a “home-court advantage” so to speak.”

The upcoming Wheel special will be played for charity, with Jennings playing for Equal Justice Initiative, Bialik for Mental Wealth Alliance, and White for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.