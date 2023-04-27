“They had meetings about not telling anyone” amid sexual abuse allegations against those running the Hillsong Church, FX‘s trailer for The Secrets of Hillsong says.

FX is bringing the scandals of Carl Lentz, Hillsong founder Brian Houston, and more to light in its four-part documentary series, premiering May 19 on the network (next-day streaming on Hulu).

The series will feature the first-ever interviews from Lentz and wife Laura regarding the infidelity scandal that resulted in their ousting from the global megachurch with a star-studded list of congregants. See the dramatic stage set in the trailer above.

“The Secrets of Hillsong is a four-part documentary series based on the explosive original reporting on the megachurch’s scandals by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler. Directed by Stacey Lee, The Secrets of Hillsong features the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their public ouster from the church, which for years counted musicians, actors, athletes and other celebrities among its flock,” the logline teases.

“The Secrets of Hillsong also features poignant conversations with many of the congregants navigating the still-unfolding global reckoning as the church faces a rash of fresh revelations. With fresh reporting and analysis from journalists, historians and policymakers, The Secrets of Hillsong goes beyond the sensational headlines and behind the velvet rope to examine the church’s long pattern of covering up misconduct to protect itself.”

The Secrets of Hillsong is produced by Scout Productions and Vanity Fair Studios. David Collins, Joel Chiodi, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Agnes Chu, Dan Adler, Sarah Amos, and Alex French executive produce. The series kicks off with its first two episodes on May 19, with the final two episodes debuting the following week on May 26.

The Secrets of Hillsong, Docuseries Premiere, Friday, May 19, 10/9c, FX, Next-Day Streaming, Hulu