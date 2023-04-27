Don Lemon is ready for the next chapter of his career following his unceremonious exit from CNN on Monday, April 24.

The former CNN This Morning host made his first public appearance since his departure, showing up at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday (April 26) evening. Speaking on the red carpet about his CNN termination, Lemon told reporters, “You guys are more worried about me than I am.”

“Life goes on. That’s behind me, and we’ll see what happens in the future,” Lemon told Extra. “I live my life with no regrets, and whatever I did, I did, I owned. I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past… Onward.”

As for what’s next, Lemon said right now, he is focused on “chilling out” with his family.

“I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat and with my family. Just chill out, and then I’ll see what happens next,” he said. “But I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that, where I have time, I don’t have to rush to another job… even if I want another job. I do, I wanna work again, but I’m lucky enough to be in a position where I don’t have to worry about those things.”

Lemon went on to say that he’s “excited for a new chapter,” adding, “I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it.” He mentioned the deaths of his sister and father as adversities he’s dealt with and bounced back from.

“There are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor,” he continued. “I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana, and there are a lot of people who are rooting for me and who love me.”

Lemon revealed his termination from CNN on Monday, tweeting, “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

CNN later responded to the long-time news anchor’s post, writing, “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate… He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”