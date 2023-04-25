Police Issue Arrest Warrant For ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera

Bam Margera, one of the stars of Jackass, is in trouble with the law following a “physical confrontation” on Sunday, April 23.

According to Variety, Pennsylvania state police have issued an arrest warrant for Margera, who remains missing at the time of writing. The warrant comes after police responded to a disturbance call at a Chester County residence at 11 am on Sunday. It was alleged that Margera was involved in an altercation with a family member who suffered minor injuries.

Margera’s brother, Jess Margera, seemed to confirm he was the victim of the attack in a social media post. He tweeted a screenshot of an Instagram comment where he addressed the confrontation, claiming that his brother “threw some punches at me which I blocked.”

Jess added, “It’s the constant death threats against my parents and other family members that I’m not just going to sit there and tolerate…. He is a danger to himself and anyone around him and that is unacceptable.”

According to the police statement, Margera fled into a wooded area before the officers arrived on the scene and has not been located at this time.

The arrest warrant comes weeks after Margera’s loved ones attempted to hold an intervention to encourage the troubled TV star to return to rehab. As reported by TMZ, a couple of Margera’s longtime friends organized the intervention while he was in San Diego earlier this month, just after he was arrested in Los Angeles for public intoxication.

However, it was said the intervention fell apart after issues between Margera’s current girlfriend and his estranged wife, Nikki, with whom he shares a son, Phoenix.

Margera was one of the original stars of the hit MTV series Jackass and appeared in numerous spinoff series and films. But his relationship with the franchise became strained in recent years after he was fired during the filming of the fourth Jackass movie for refusing to go to his contractually-obligated rehab.