Remember when money was the issue for Owen (Rob Lowe) and Kendra (Michaela McManus) on 9-1-1: Lone Star? Well, that’s gotten much more complicated, with her now a suspect in her husband’s death, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 25 episode shows.

Brett died after what initially seemed to be an accident in his cryotherapy chamber, only for it to turn out he was poisoned. Now, Kendra is the prime suspect, and she knows it. Owen tries to pretend he doesn’t know what she’s talking about when they speak in his office, but she knows better.

“Don’t, Owen. You’ve been icing me ever since you got that call at your house. It was a cop, wasn’t it?” she asks him. “Texas Ranger, actually, and he’s more family than friend. He’s looking out for me,” Owen says. She’s been ignoring the calls from the rangers because, she knows, “it’s always the spouse.” But Kendra insists to Owen, “You know me. You know I could never hurt anybody.”

The only problem? Brett’s not the first husband of hers to die under suspicious circumstances. Owen’s heard about Logan Daniels, which speaks to precedent. “I loved Logan, and what happened to him was a tragedy, made worse when everyone in the world, from the media to his family and even some of mine, judged me and spread rumors and lies about me without a single piece of evidence to suggest it was anything other than what it was: a terrible accident,” Kendra protests. “You have to admit that the men in your life seem prone to them,” Owen remarks. Ouch.

Watch the clip above for more, including Owen’s suggestion for Kendra’s motive to kill Brett.

In “Tongues Out,” Owen enlists Paul (Brian Michael Smith) with this matter, while Tommy (Gina Torres) will deal with church gossipers over her relationship with Pastor Trevor (D.B. Woodside). Which will have more people talking?

