Global superstar Adele is hitting the road with James Corden one last time as the pair gear up for a moving final “Carpool Karaoke,” in The Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special airing Thursday, April 27.

The special will celebrate Corden’s legacy in late-night TV ahead of the final broadcast of The Late Late Show with James Corden that same evening on CBS as well as streaming on Paramount+. As fans may recall, Adele and Corden performed together in a previous “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

During their second “Carpool” together, as seen above, Adele surprises her longtime friend at home in the morning, waking him up and offering to drive the late-night host to work. Once in the car, she turns the tables on Corden, making it a surprise “Carpool Karaoke” segment for the host. As they drive and sing along to some familiar tunes, they’ll reflect on pivotal moments from their friendship, including an unsuccessful prank he tried pulling on her and a song she wrote after a conversation they once shared.

The first “Carpool Karaoke” the duo shared on January 13, 2016, quickly became the most-watched video of all time on the show’s YouTube channel, with more than 260 million views. It remains one of the most popular late-night clips of all time on YouTube.

As previously announced, Tom Cruise will also join Corden during the primetime special as they surprise unsuspecting audience members at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood where they’ll portray Pumba and Timon in Disney’s The Lion King musical.

Don’t miss the fun! Catch Adele in the “Carpool Karaoke” segment of the special when it airs Thursday, or watch it now above.

The Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special, Thursday, April 27, 10/9c, CBS and Paramount+

The Late Late Show with James Corden, Final Episode, Thursday, April 27, 12:37am/11:37pm c, CBS and Paramount+