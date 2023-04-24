‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Richard Lewis Reveals He Has Parkinson’s Disease

Stand-up comedian Richard Lewis, who plays a heightened version of himself on HBO‘s Curb Your Enthusiasm, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Lewis revealed his diagnosis on Sunday, April 23, in a Twitter video where he opened up about his recent health issues. “The last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time,” he said before explaining he’s had four different surgeries in that time, including on his back, shoulder, and hip.

“I had four surgeries back to back to back to back; it was incredible; I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but that’s life,” Lewis shared, explaining that he underwent a hip replacement. He then said two years ago, he “started walking a little stiffly” and was “shuffling” his feet.

“I went to a neurologist, and they gave me a brain scan, and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and that was about two years ago,” he continued. “But luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly, if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool.”

Lewis, who explained he’d decided to retire from stand-up before his string of surgeries, has appeared on Larry David‘s Curb Your Enthusiasm since the show launched in 2000.

He also revealed in the new video that he recently wrapped up filming the show’s 12th season, saying, “It was just an amazing season. I’m so grateful to be part of that show.”

While he’s retired from stand-up, Lewis said he is “focusing on writing and acting” and wanted to let fans know “where it’s been at.”

“I have Parkinson’s disease, but I’m under a doctor’s care, and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog, and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.”

Lewis’ Curb co-star Cheryl Hines commented on his post, writing, “I love you, Richard! Before I ever knew you, I loved watching you perform. You’re just a beautiful person. I hope the love you’re receiving from everyone will continue to make you stronger everyday.”

“You’ve always treated me like gold.I love you too xxxx,” Lewsi responded.

