Iam Tongi: 5 Things to Know About ‘American Idol’ Favorite

American Idol Season 21’s Iam Tongi has quickly become one of the singing competition’s most beloved contestants.

Since debuting on the show and wowing audiences and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan alike with his auditions, Tongi has become an overnight viral sensation. Iam’s popularity on TikTok has soared to a whopping 620K followers and over 335K on Instagram.

He is often seen posting songs on his social media account and is well-versed in playing guitar and ukulele. If you’re looking for more info about the rising superstar, here are five things to know about fan-favorite Iam Tongi.

I. He is still at school

William Tongi, aka Iam Tongi, is 18 years old, single, and currently a senior in high school. Iam spent two years at Federal Way High School in Washington and is finishing his high school career at Decatur. The school shared Tongi’s audition on their Facebook, writing, “Proud of this amazing Gator! Yitadee!!”

2. How he coped with his father’s death

Iam Tongi is the youngest among five siblings consisting of two brothers named Sitaleki and William, as well as two sisters named Jennifer and Cassandra. Tongi shared a close relationship with his father, Rodney, who inspired William to pursue singing. However, Rodney’s sudden death left Iam devastated. To cope with the loss, Iam’s mother, Lillie N Rodney Tongi, disclosed that he listens to recordings of himself practicing with his father at night to help him sleep. During his audition, Iam expressed how much his father had influenced his passion for music and singing, and he dedicated his audition song to his late father.

3. Why his family was forced to leave Hawaii

Iam, who is of Tongan, Samoan, and Irish descent, spent his childhood in Kahuku, Hawai’i, where the community was tightly knit, and everyone knew each other. “We used to walk around, chasing wild chickens,” he said. “You’d lose your slippers because you’d go to a family function, and someone steals your slippers. So everyone’s walking around barefoot or (wearing) one slipper and a different slipper.” However, when Iam’s father, Rodney, had a heart attack and could not work, they were forced to leave Hawai’i and move to Federal Way, Washington. The cost of living was prohibitively high in Hawai’i, making it impossible for them to stay.

4. He auditioned for ‘Idol’ previously

Iam attempted to audition for Idol in the past, and his father, Rodney, was thrilled about it. However, when Iam did not make it past the initial screening, Rodney’s reaction was humorous, and both Iam and his uncle Manatau Tuifua chuckled when they remembered it. “He was like ‘Son. I need to talk to you. You need to work on your music,’” Iam said. Rodney had high expectations for Iam and recognized his talent. He even made Iam memorize songs before singing with him. However, his father’s expectations did not interfere with his love for his son.

5. His audition is the most viewed ever on the American Idol YouTube page

Tongi has achieved a significant feat on American Idol‘s YouTube page, with his audition being the most viewed on the popular singing competition’s platform. The video has amassed over 13 million views, a trailblazing feat for the young prospect. The second most viewed video on the platform, from an audition about five years ago, has garnered over 6 million views.

