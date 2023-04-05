‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds ‘The Bold Type’ Alum Sam Page in Recurring Role

Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! Subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

As Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 winds down, the hospital will be getting a new, notable patient.

Sam Page has been cast in the recurring role of Sam Sutton (which we love, since his Bold Type character ended up with Meghann Fahy’s character of that name), according to Variety. Page’s Sam is described as “an Air Force pilot who is seriously injured in a base-jumping accident. Although he’s coping with trauma, he somehow maintains his sense of humor and charm.”

Page will debut in the episode airing on May 4, “Come Fly With Me.” It will also see Link (Chris Carmack) struggling “with his own self-doubt as he preps for a massive surgery,” and chances are that his patient is Sam.

However, because this is Grey’s Anatomy, even if Sam is connected to the aftermath of Link losing a patient earlier this season and how he moves forward, we have a feeling he could end up “charming” one of the doctors as well. It’s happened before (many times), and it will happen again. If that’s the case, for which doctor? There aren’t that many who are single. If Sam is Link’s patient, the most drama would come with him being Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) love interest. considering those two doctors have a very complicated relationship. Could he prompt them to take that final step forward?

Page is debuting a couple weeks ahead of the two-hour Season 19 finale on May 18. The good news is we already know Grey’s will be back for Season 20, though there will be a few changes. With Krista Vernoff exiting, Meg Marinis will be the new showrunner. And onscreen, Kelly McCreary will be gone, with Dr. Maggie Pierce’s last day at the hospital in the April 13 episodes, while it’s unclear what we could see of Ellen Pompeo going forward after she appears again in the finale (following her exit in the winter premiere).

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC