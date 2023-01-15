7 Things We Want to See in ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 8

Emily Hannemann
Christine Evangelista in 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8
Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead

Bet you didn’t see that coming, Fear The Walking Dead fans.

Despite production on the show recently moving to Georgia, AMC announced at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the TWDU’s original spinoff will end with its upcoming eighth season. Those episodes will air in two six-episode chunks, with the first batch of installments set to start in May.

While we’re still recovering from the news, we’re taking a moment to ponder what we’d most like to see out of Fear‘s last episodes.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8, Premieres Sunday, May 14, 9/8c, AMC

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark in Fear the Walking Dead
Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Madison and Alicia Reunite

We’re betting this is at the top of many fans’ wish lists for Fear’s finale. It almost seemed too cruel that Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) wandered off into the sunset just as her mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), had a chance meeting with Morgan (Lennie James). Madison now believes both of her children are dead, but viewers know that’s not true. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Debnam-Carey might return for the last episode— after all, what better way to pay tribute to the last surviving Clarks than by having them find each other again?

Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Fear the Walking Dead

Morgan Learns Rick is Alive

This is also probably pretty high on those aforementioned fan wishlist’s. While Morgan’s vaguely aware of the CRM, he doesn’t know that his post-apocalyptic pal Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was taken by them. Granted, Morgan also doesn’t know that Rick fake-died. (Hey, he’s been in Texas for a long time!) But we still think it’d be an impactful moment for him to discover his friend is still out there—and it just might set up future appearances for James within the franchise. Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) spinoff, anyone?

Lennie James in 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8

A Conclusive Ending

Many thought the ending of the main show felt a bit rushed. With that in mind, we’re hoping Fear has a chance to bring itself to a natural, fitting conclusion that honors the arcs of its characters and seals off their stories in a meaningful way. We’re already a little concerned about that reduced episode count—the show will only have 12 installments in its final season—but we’re hoping TWD’s original spinoff manages to stick the landing.

Kim Dickens in 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8
Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Plenty of Madison

We’ll admit we’re scratching our heads on this one. Last season, Fear re-introduced Madison Clark after killing off the character in a fire at the Dell Diamond baseball stadium in Season 4. The assumption at that time was that Madison would stick around for a while. Now, fans have only 12 episodes left with the character. It’s somewhat confusing that Fear revived her for a single season, not for a multi-season arc. We hope she’s central to the main story and provides an interesting foil for Morgan. And who knows? Maybe she’ll show up on one of the spinoffs.

fear the walking dead season 7 episode 13, austin amelio as dwight, christine evangelista as sherry
Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC

Dwight and Sherry Find Peace (and Negan?)

Love rarely lasts in the zombie apocalypse—or if it does, it manages to cause both parties serious heartbreak. (Hey, look at poor Rick and Michonne.) So, we’re not totally sure where things are heading for Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista). Last we saw them, Sherry had recently discovered she’s pregnant. In the TWD-verse, that’s either a blessing or a deadly curse. We can but hope all goes well for them, and that Dwight and Sherry both make it to the end. And if they want to head over to Dead City and meet up with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), well, we wouldn’t be mad about it.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 episode 6, Maggie Grace as Althea

Answers About Althea

On the subject of characters who walked off into the sunset— what actually happened to Althea (Maggie Grace)? Her story was left open-ended, but given her CRM affiliations, we’re wondering if she might not make an appearance in Fear’s last season. (Or even just in the finale.) Since the CRM story is continuing, we’re willing to bet hers isn’t quite over.

kim dickens as madison clark, fear the walking dead
Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC

Bringing Fear to the ‘Present’

You could be forgiven for not keeping up with the TWDU‘s timeline—it’s hard to keep track of when everything’s happening and when certain shows are taking place relative to each other. Some might be surprised to learn that Fear is actually several years behind The Walking Dead. Given that, we’re wondering whether the next twelve episodes won’t feature a series of time-jumps that bring the spinoff up to “speed” with the now-complete main show. If any of the Fear characters are to cross over into the new programs, aligning their timelines would make sense.

Fear the Walking Dead

