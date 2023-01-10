Don’t Be a Braindead Walker Subscribe to our Fear the Walking Dead Newsletter:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 will be its last. AMC announced the forthcoming end during its Television Critics Association presentation on Tuesday, January 10, also revealing that like The Walking Dead, the spinoff’s final run will be released in two six-episode parts.

Additionally, the network shared a clip from the final season premiere featuring Kim Dickens‘ Madison Clark being held captive, an update on her kidnapping seen in the Season 7 finale. Check out the clip, above, and first-look photos at the last season, below.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 1 will begin Sunday, May 14 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+. The exact premiere date for the final six episodes will be announced at a later date, but AMC says Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 2 will come out in 2023.

The eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead picks up after the Season 7 finale, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With the characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.

Fear the Walking Dead stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert, and is produced by AMC Studios.

There are three more Walking Dead spinoffs in the pipeline. As AMC shared at the TCA presentation, the new spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will premiere in June 2023 followed by The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, led by Norman Reedus, later this year. Additionally, the spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as beloved TWD characters Rick Grimes and Michonne will go into production this year and premiere in 2024.

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television. And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise — two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan, and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks. “This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe said, “The Walking Dead Universe LIVES! To conclude Fear the Walking Dead, we’re thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER, while breaking new ground with old favorites: Maggie and Negan in the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other…Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead. And Rick and Michonne, in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Eli Jorné, Norman Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln are creating heart-wrenching, heart-pounding magic for the next phase of the TWDU!”

Scroll through the first-look photos from Fear the Walking Dead‘s final season, below.

Lennie James as Morgan

Christine Evangelista as Sherry

Jenna Elfman as June

