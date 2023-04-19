‘With Love’ Season 2 First Look Images & Premiere Date Revealed

Martin Holmes
Comments
With Love Season 2 first look
Courtesy of Prime Video

With Love

 More

The multi-generational rom-com series With Love is set to return for a second season on Friday, June 2, on Prime Video, and Amazon has revealed a selection of first-look images to get fans excited.

Created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, With Love centers around siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Diaz (Mark Indelicato) as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through. The five-episode first season premiered on December 17, 2021, and currently has a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 2 picks up after Lily’s whirlwind romance with Santiago (Rome Flynn) as she decides to focus all her energy on a personal journey of self-love by growing her makeup styling business and looking into homeownership. But when both Santiago and Nick (Desmond Chiam) profess their feelings for her, Lily wrestles with what is best for her future.

Meanwhile, Jorge begins to question whether he and Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III) are truly compatible. And when he meets Henry’s proud Texan parents, he can’t decide whether the relationship is a fairy tale or a nightmare.

With Love also stars Isis King as Sol Perez, Todd Grinnell as Dr. Miles Murphy, Constance Marie as Beatriz Diaz, and Benito Martinez as Jorge Diaz Sr.

The six-episode second season will be available exclusively on Prime Video globally.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season, Calderón Kellett said she chose to focus on the major life milestones that Latinos, the LGBTQ+ community, and other marginalized people were often excluded from.

'Maisel' Star Rachel Brosnahan Weighs In on Midge & Susie's Relationship
Related

'Maisel' Star Rachel Brosnahan Weighs In on Midge & Susie's Relationship

“We’re still making up for [lack of representation] and all of those romantic comedies where we have never seen ourselves centered,” she explained. “There’s always homages paid to big life events that have happened that we’ve never gotten to see ourselves in. And so, this is supposed to be righting that wrong of never seeing ourselves centered.”

Andy Roth serves as an executive producer alongside Calderón Kellett. The series is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation, and Amazon Studios.

Check out more of the first-look images below.

With Love Season 2 first look

Courtesy of Prime Video

With Love Season 2 first look

Courtesy of Prime Video

With Love Season 2 first look

Courtesy of Prime Video

With Love Season 2 first look

Courtesy of Prime Video

With Love, Season 2, Premiere, Friday, June 2, Prime Video

With Love - Amazon Prime Video

With Love where to stream

With Love

Emeraude Toubia

Mark Indelicato

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Beckett Rex and Malcolm McDowell
1
‘American Idol’ Contestant, Son of Malcolm McDowell, Explains Mysterious Exit
LL Cool J, Caleb Castille, Daniela Ruah, and Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
2
What to Expect in Remaining ‘NCIS: LA’ Episodes Before Series Finale
3
Fans React to Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos ‘Live!’ Post Ryan Seacrest
Red Netflix DVD envelopes sit in a bin of mail at the U.S. Post Office sort center
4
Netflix Ending DVD Program as Password-Sharing Changes Roll Out in U.S.
Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen in 'How to Be a Bookie'
5
Charlie Sheen Reunites With Chuck Lorre for Max Comedy ‘How to Be a Bookie’