‘With Love’ Season 2 First Look Images & Premiere Date Revealed

The multi-generational rom-com series With Love is set to return for a second season on Friday, June 2, on Prime Video, and Amazon has revealed a selection of first-look images to get fans excited.

Created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, With Love centers around siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Diaz (Mark Indelicato) as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through. The five-episode first season premiered on December 17, 2021, and currently has a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 2 picks up after Lily’s whirlwind romance with Santiago (Rome Flynn) as she decides to focus all her energy on a personal journey of self-love by growing her makeup styling business and looking into homeownership. But when both Santiago and Nick (Desmond Chiam) profess their feelings for her, Lily wrestles with what is best for her future.

Meanwhile, Jorge begins to question whether he and Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III) are truly compatible. And when he meets Henry’s proud Texan parents, he can’t decide whether the relationship is a fairy tale or a nightmare.

With Love also stars Isis King as Sol Perez, Todd Grinnell as Dr. Miles Murphy, Constance Marie as Beatriz Diaz, and Benito Martinez as Jorge Diaz Sr.

The six-episode second season will be available exclusively on Prime Video globally.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season, Calderón Kellett said she chose to focus on the major life milestones that Latinos, the LGBTQ+ community, and other marginalized people were often excluded from.

“We’re still making up for [lack of representation] and all of those romantic comedies where we have never seen ourselves centered,” she explained. “There’s always homages paid to big life events that have happened that we’ve never gotten to see ourselves in. And so, this is supposed to be righting that wrong of never seeing ourselves centered.”

Andy Roth serves as an executive producer alongside Calderón Kellett. The series is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation, and Amazon Studios.

Check out more of the first-look images below.

With Love, Season 2, Premiere, Friday, June 2, Prime Video