[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5, Episodes 1-3.]

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back and already making big swings in the show’s final season. In the first three installments of the fifth chapter in Amy Sherman-Palladino‘s Prime Video comedy, it was unceremoniously revealed that titular comedian Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her closest cohort, manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) had fallen out.

Teased during one of the season’s flash-forward sequences, Midge sits down with Mike Wallace (played by Currie Graham) for a 60 Minutes interview. While sitting down for the chat, she is asked about her 25-year friendship and professional bond with Susie that seemingly ended in the blink of an eye. Unfortunately, that’s the only information viewers are given in the first three installments, and it is sure to sit heavy in fans’ stomachs as they await an explanation.

The feeling isn’t dissimilar to how Brosnahan felt upon learning that there would be a future fracture in Midge and Susie’s relationship. “It was devastating as someone who loves these characters and loves their relationship,” Brosnahan admits, sharing her own feelings regarding the reveal.

“I got nervous about Alex and I [and] how much more we’d have together for the rest of the season,” Brosnahan adds, sharing her initial reaction to the breakup between their characters. “We just didn’t know where it was headed.” Still, the actress claims it was “satisfying” as a plot point because “it feels real that people who are this close and who have this intimate friendship and a ‘womance’ as we keep saying that you really see them through their highest highs and lowest lows.”

What tears them apart? Fans will have to keep tuning in to see if all will be revealed. As fans may remain worried about Midge and Susie, Brosnahan offers some words of comfort, “You only fight like that because you love someone that hard and it was heartbreaking.” Keep an eye out for answers regarding the reason behind such heartbreak as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s final season continues on Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 5, New Episodes, Fridays, Prime Video