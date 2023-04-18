‘American Idol’ Contestant, Son of Malcolm McDowell, Explains Mysterious Exit

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

An American Idol Season 21 mystery has been solved. During the Monday, April 17 episode, it was revealed that one of the original Top 26 performers for the current season had backed out of the competition unexpectedly, and in his or her place, Paige Anne would be competing.

Without that contestant’s performances airing, the identity of this mystery person was under wraps until April 18. Beckett Rex, son of actor Malcolm McDowell, came forward on social media to reveal he was the singer who departed the competition of his own accord.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “To all of you wondering, yes I was on @americanidol and I made the top 26. I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice.”

While he didn’t elaborate when it came to the departure, Rex said, “I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness.”

In lieu of his absence, Rex asked viewers and fans, “Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition.”

Along with being the son of McDowell, Rex is also the brother-in-law of Emily in Paris star Lily Collins who is married to his older half-brother Charlie, McDowell’s son with ex Mary Steenburgen.

What do you think of the American Idol twist?

American Idol, Sundays & Mondays, 8/7c, ABC