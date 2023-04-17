Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

The second batch of Top 26 contestants on American Idol took to the stage on Monday’s (April 17) episode from Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie gave their views on the performances, but ultimately it’s up to America’s vote to decide who makes the Top 20.

Helping the latest group of hopefuls was Grammy-nominated artist Noah Cyrus, who served as a mentor. She also showed her stuff with an exclusive performance of “Everybody Needs Someone.”

Who wowed under the stars of an island paradise? Which contestant returned from elimination? Grab a Mai Tai and read on to find out!

Elijah McCormick

The platinum ticket winner explained to Noah he chose his song “Good Vibes” by Chris Janson because it got him thinking about all he has overcome. At top of his mind was the recovery from a near-fatal car accident. Noah wanted him to have fun and thought he could win the entire thing. Lionel liked how he had fun, but told him to attack the songs even more. Katy felt he started the show off with a bang. Luke thought it was a cool song choice.

Paige Anne

The 16-year-old was given a second chance after her initial elimination. This made her think she had a lot to prove. She decided to perform “Wrecking Ball” by Noah’s sister Miley. Paige had some trouble reaching a particular note. Noah comforted the frustrated teen. The youngest contestant ended up hitting it when things counted. “I don’t like being wrong,” Katy said of the judge’s initial decision to cut her. Luke felt she showed up and brought the goods. Lionel said she nailed it.

Marybeth Byrd

The radio DJ met her idol in Noah and got to even sing a bit with her. Despite the fandom, she went with the Lainey Wilson hit in “Heart Like A Truck.” Noah encouraged her to step away from the mic and give herself some room. Luke felt the 21-year-old got lost in the end, but called her a big country star in the making. Lionel said she clarified there is a solid place for her in the genre. Katy called her a solid storyteller.

Wé Ani

The 23-year-old decided on Noah’s sister’s collab with Stevie Nicks in “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix”) because of its feeling of empowerment. Noah helped the budding Idol work the stage as she channeled her inner bad chick. Lionel said Wé Ani had star quality. Katy loved how she attacked the song. Luke complimented her command of the moment.

Michael Williams

The 21-year-old brought his mom and dad to Hawaii as they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Michael surprised them by deciding to perform “Tuesdays” by Jake Scott as a tribute. Noah challenged him to bring up his delivery a half step. The advice paid off. Katy had chill bumps. Luke felt it was his defining moment so far. Lionel said he had the heartthrob look, voice, and stage delivery going for him.

Dawson Wayne

The 21-year-old San Antonio native chose to do “Copycat” by Billie Eilish. Noah felt during rehearsal some parts were a bit strain-y and was advised to take it a step down in key. Dawson overall aimed to showcase something different. Luke noticed the song was a departure from what they were used to from him. The country superstar thought it was a solid performance. Lionel called the performance a brilliant risk. Katy acknowledged his dice roll and loved it.

Hannah Nicolaisen

Since “Final Judgment,” Hannah revealed her boyfriend proposed. She brought him to the island for inspiration. She chose “Glitter in the Air” by P!nk. Noah wanted the volleyball player to dig deep to build that emotional connection but found the song itself was made for her. Lionel heard some hoarseness from the 23-year-old’s vocals. Hannah revealed she was fighting illness. Katy felt she picked the right song and pulled it off. Luke isn’t sure if anyone else has shown more growth.

Megan Danielle

Megan got to celebrate her birthday at the resort. The now 21-year-old spoke to Noah about her struggles with self-doubt and making eye contact with the audience. After a good Noah pep-talk, the Georgia girl took the stage for “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. Katy called her a powerhouse singer that comes off effortlessly. Luke said the more she realized the really unique instrument she has, she will believe in herself even more. Lionel dubbed her not just a singer but a stylist.

Malik Heard

The 26-year-old Texan made a unique choice with “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore. Noah wanted him to eliminate a few of the runs during the mentoring session. “Save your tricks. Connect, connect, connect,” she advised. Luke called it his best performance. Lionel said he was on fire. Katy named him a dark horse that could win.

Olivia Soli

The SoCal waitress spoke about how her mom introduced her to big voices in music. It fueled the motivation to pick “Emotions” by Mariah Carey. Noah wanted her to start at the stand before grabbing the mic and owning the stage. Lionel was amazed at the talent. Luke thought she embodied Mariah’s way of doing it with her own spin. Katy mentioned she had dinner with her family two nights ago and heard the 21-year-old’s sound check. The pop star said the entire table got up to see who it was. Maybe Katy’s fam will vote.

Colin Stough

The HVAC man from Mississippi brought the country to Hawaii. Noah related to Colin, also growing up around horses. The 18-year-old even got her thinking about her dad Billy Ray. She wanted him to open his eyes more and not hide under the cowboy hat. Noah hoped to build up his confidence before going up to play “Midnight Train to Memphis” by The Steeldrivers. Katy loved the choice but felt he went in and out, likely due to his lack of confidence. Luke wanted him to get in the mindset of feeling like he belonged there. Lionel said if he was going to be a true rocker he can’t finish a performance with, “I loved my mama.” Except, the Hall of Famer felt it was perfect for the night with Mom in the audience. Onward and upward.

Tyson Venegas

The first platinum winner went with “It Will Rain” by Oahu’s own Bruno Mars. He thought about his family to connect with the song. Noah liked the reasoning and was floored by the rehearsal but could feel the nerves. The 17-year-old did take Noah’s advice in making big moments even bigger. Lionel felt he connected halfway through but played too much to the audience. Katy agreed but called him a tremendous talent who could sing circles around all of them. Luke could see a superstar.

Nutsa

The 25-year-old from the country of Georgia called performing in America a childhood dream come true. She wanted to revisit “Paris (Ooh La La)” by Grace Potter & the Nocturnals, a song she did at age 13. Noah called her a firecracker with diva energy. She challenged her to tell a story with less theatrics. Luke thought the performance embodied what they like about her. Lionel found the audience felt her infectious energy. Katy said she glitter bombs the stage every time she is out there. When the judge suggested maybe one piece of glitter next time, she got booed. Katy clarified she just wanted her to flip the script. Something that tugged more on the heartstrings.

American Idol, Sundays, and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC