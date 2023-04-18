‘Beef’ Star David Choe Gets Controversial ‘Rapey’ Podcast Clip Taken Down

David Choe, who plays Isaak Cho in Netflix‘s new hit series Beef, is at the center of controversy after resurfaced footage from his now-defunct 2014 podcast shows him describing his own self-proclaimed “rapey behavior.”

The shocking confession came to light after writers Auro Bogado and Meecham Whitson Meriweather both tweeted the clip from Choe’s podcast DVDASA, which sees the actor detailing a graphic story of sexual assault on a massage therapist. Choe later claimed the story was a fabrication.

However, as of Sunday, April 16, the clips have been removed from Twitter. Bogado and Meriweather both claimed to have received emails from Twitter informing them that the tweets had been flagged for Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) violations. The copyright strikes were filed by Choe himself.

According to Variety, which has reviewed the email sent to Meriweather, the statement describes Bogado’s and Meriweather’s posts as “copyright infringing media” and asks that they be removed “immediately.” The email itself was written on behalf of the David Young Choe Foundation.

Choe, a street artist who was once commissioned to design murals for the Facebook offices in Silicon Valley, previously addressed the comments back in 2014. In a statement, he claimed the story to be made up and his podcast to be “a complete extension of my art.”

“I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think rapists should be raped and murdered,” he wrote in a blog post on his podcast site (which is no longer operational).

“If I am guilty of anything, it’s bad storytelling in the style of douche,” he continued. “Just like many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, the same goes with my show. The main objective of all of my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the co-stars on the show.”

He added that the podcast “is not a news show” nor a “representation of my reality.”

“It’s not the place to come for reliable information about me or my life,” he stated. “It’s my version of reality, it’s art that sometimes offends people. I’m sorry if anyone believed that the stories were fact. They were not!”