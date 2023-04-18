Brandee Evans Gets High on New MTV Stoner Comedy ‘Pretty Stoned’

The stoner comedy market has always been cornered by men until now with MTV’s original movie aptly titled Pretty Stoned. Pretty Vee and Paris Berelc star as co-workers Stella and Darcy who find themselves in hot water after one of them disposes of $20,000 worth of high-end product down the toilet as revenge.

Now they have to deal with the repercussions of drug Queen Pin Madame X and her enforcer Tik Tock, played by Brandee Evans. For Evans, the role in the stoner comedy is a nice departure from viewers who know her as Mercedes on the drama P-Valley. Ahead of the film’s 4/20 eve premiere, we caught up with the actress.

How does it feel to be in a female-led stoner comedy?

Brandee Evans: In my best Lizzo voice I say it’s about damn time. I’m very excited MTV is allowing us to do this under their development. It’s beautiful and right on time. MTV, the way they did this turnaround is crazy to me because we shot this in January. We need to give them their flowers because I don’t think people realize how much goes into things coming out on the air. For us, to finish in February and be on the air in April is amazing.

How would you compare Mercedes and Tick Tock?

Tick Tock is more fun. Mercedes takes me through the wringer, child. I’ve been wanting to do a comedy for so long, and Tick Tock is insane in the best way. I’m happy to dive into this type of character and show I can do other things. When I got the script, I was obsessed. I thought, “Even if I’m not in this, I would watch it.” That’s how I gauge things. I remember thinking the same when I got the script for P-Valley. I thought, “I really want it, but if I don’t get it, I’m still going to watch it because it’s that good. It’s how I felt about this.

How much fun did you have playing opposite Pretty Vee and Paris Berelc?

You’re watching these ladies be so free. Comedy is so freeing. I loved watching them. Their comedic instincts are so on point. All of them were teaching me that. Even Chris [Renfro], who plays Blaize. What they don’t know is how they taught me how to be free and how to listen and how to piggyback off them and not be one track with acting and just let it flow. They definitely helped me as an actor.

Tick Tock is a no-nonsense, intimidating figure. Were you channeling anyone playing her?

I just kind of created her. She had a little of me in it. Tick Tock is serious about her hair. I’m dead ass serious about my hair. I love that the director was open to my character having natural hair, so I loved that. Tick Tock loves fashion. I do too. I tried to think of how I would feel, but not what I would do. Thinking what would the crazy Brandee do? That’s what Tick Tock would do. It was a lot of fun.

There is a fun rollerskating scene in the movie. Have you roller skated much before filming?

Oh my gosh, I’m a roller skater! I have my own pair of rollerskates in my trunk right now. So when they told me Tick Tock would go rollerskating I thought, “It’s on.” I couldn’t wait. I asked the director if he knew I skated. He did not.

Much like using your dance background for P-Valley. The series was honored with NAACP Awards including Outstanding Drama Series. What does it mean for you to see the show received so well?

It has been amazing. I’m just so excited that more people are opening their eyes to seeing something they might not be used to watching or hearing. When they really get into it, they realize they know people like the characters or they have been in a similar situation or see the love. That’s a big theme in P-Valley. That love is love. I think that is beautiful. On Pretty Stoned, we even have a sisterhood moment in that between Stella and Darcy. You see Tick Tock coming along in the end too.

What’s your mindset going into season 3 of P-Valley? It feels like Mercedes came full circle at the end of the season and is entering a new chapter in her life.

I’m excited and nervous because I never know what we’re going to be doing. What I’ve learned is the more nervous I am, the better it is. I don’t necessarily like knowing everything because it lets me play it authentically. I literally have no idea what they will be doing with Mercedes this season. I just know she got her daughter back. Hopefully, they will show more scenes with Mercedes and Terricka (A’zaria Carter). It’s like starting all over again.

What do you want to see from a fan’s perspective?

I don’t even know how much time has passed. I don’t know where [creator] Katori [Hall] is going to pick it up. I’m just waiting to see what will happen. I have these thoughts in my head. What I learned is what they do in the writer’s room is usually better than what I imagined…I want to see her and Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) join forces. I want to see more sister-sister dynamics explored outside the club. I want to see more with Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan). I want to see her be a mom. How does it feel for her to help with homework with Terricka? How does it feel with home life? What is Mercedes doing with the studio? How does it go? Who comes to it? All those things.

Do you think Mercedes really did have her last dance on that stage?

I think so. I hope so. My body is saying it’s the last dance.

The show was applauded for how it tackled abortion. Are there any other hot-button issues you think P-Valley should explore?

We’re always telling the truth. We’re having these dangerous things happen in schools with our children. I wonder if they will tackle any of those issues. That would be interesting to see. I want to see what is going to happen with the domestic abuse situation taking place with Miss Mississippi because there are so many men and women going through that.

With Pretty Stoned, do you want a sequel?

I would love a sequel. I’m praying MTV sees a sequel for us as well. I hope the fans turn in and watch it and love it. I’d love to see them go to L.A. I’d love to see Darcy, Paris, and Tick Tock join forces. There are so many ways this could go. There is room for more.

Where do you think we are when it comes to eliminating the negative perception associated with cannabis use?

I’m a caregiver as well. The first thing my mom gets in the morning is an edible because it helps with multiple sclerosis. I literally actually did work at a weed shop and learned about it before I moved my mom out of the nursing home. I did my research, and the doctors said there is no medicine they could prescribe that could do better than what I was doing for her right now. We know there are people who just take certain things just to have fun, but in my house and for my mother, it literally is a medication. That’s why we live in California because it’s 4/20-friendly. It helps her have dry mouth. Dry mouth helps because for my mom if she builds up too much saliva, she could choke on herself if she doesn’t have that. It makes it so I could feed her breakfast and for her not to choke. There are so many things people don’t know.

What are your 4/20 plans?

Mama and I will be up watching Pretty Stoned [encore], and we will probably be pretty stoned.

Pretty Stoned premiere, April 19, 8/7c, MTV