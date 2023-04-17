‘The Rookie’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

The Rookie is no rookie to TV. ABC has renewed the Nathan Fillion-led cop series for a sixth season. With this renewal, the series is expected to reach the coveted 100th-episode milestone.

The Rookie‘s renewal comes just before Season 5 is set to come to a close. ABC has already announced that The Rookie Season 5 finale will air Tuesday, May 2 at 8/7c. “After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants,” the logline reads.

The law enforcement action series centers on Fillion’s John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department. Through his years of experience, humor, and commitment to the job, Nolan’s able to prove himself capable of keeping up with the rookies decades his junior and becomes a valued member of the force.

The series inspired the FBI-focused spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, starring Niecy Nash-Betts. Fillion helped usher in the series by making a cameo in the 2022 series premiere. As of time of publication, The Rookie: Feds has not yet been renewed for a second season.

Starring alongside Fillion in The Rookie are Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, and Jenna Dewan. In the upcoming episode, airing April 18, Tim Bradford (Winter) gets a blast from the past when his ex-wife Isabel (Mircea Monroe) returns to ask the team to help her save an ally from her former undercover life. Isabel’s presence will put pressure on Lucy (O’Neil) and Tim’s relationship.

The Rookie is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) in partnership with ABC Signature. Alexi Hawley serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Helen Pai, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Mark Gordon, and Bill Norcross. Additional stars include Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Brent Huff, and Tru Valentino.

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC