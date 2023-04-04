Succession‘s final season is here, and with it comes the impending conclusion we can only try to predict at this point.

Luckily, TV Insider caught up with the illustrious cast of the HBO hit during their New York-based press junket where they offered some crumbs about the show’s ending. And by crumbs, we mean three words or less, and in some cases, a few more words.

In the video above, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron tried their best to approach the topic with a flurry of “um’s” before they finally were able to formulate some teasing answers. “Startling,” said Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri, kicking off the responses.

Ruck followed up by saying what awaits is “surprising.” And Strong, who portrays fan-favorite Kendall, offered a few extra words than requested, simply stating that it’s “a final culmination of everything that’s been in play.”

Cox, onscreen patriarch and man in charge, noted, “it shifted a bit, you know, there’s several versions of an ending.” He continued, “We’ve shot several versions and there’s a big hat and we put the hand in the hat and pull out the version we’re gonna show the public.”

Meanwhile, both Culkin and Snook were a little more guarded, with the Roman Roy actor simply saying, “No,” and the Shiv actress jokingly adding, “It’s the end.” Other words added by the stars included “savage,” “shocking,” “sobering,” and “heartbreaking,” among others.

See the full video, above, and don’t miss Succession‘s final season as the final episodes roll out on HBO.

