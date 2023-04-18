Alex Borstein Unfiltered, ‘Auto’ Finale, ‘Deadliest Catch,’ Will Trent Goes Undercover
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scene-stealer Alex Borstein takes the stage in a raucous stand-up set with musical interludes. Payne Motors’ survival is at stake in the Season 2 finale of the satirical American Auto. Discovery’s long-running Deadliest Catch returns for a new season of competitive crab fishing. ABC’s endearing agent Will Trent goes undercover as a criminal.
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
With two Emmys on her shelf as the prolifically profane talent manager Susie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (now in its final season), Alex Borstein proudly shows off her “moneymaker”—aka “that filthy mouth of yours”—in a raucous stand-up act with musical interludes, performed from the stage of Maisel’s fictional Wolford Theatre burlesque club at Brooklyn’s Steiner Studios. Accompanied by two ultra-hip musicians she met in Barcelona, Borstein gets bawdy quickly as she discusses her divorce after a 20-year relationship, with riffs on dating, celibacy, superheroes, Christmas songs written by Jews—and, always, taking delight in challenging perceptions.
American Auto
For two seasons, we’ve wondered how CEO Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) and her C-suite of nincompoops at Payne Motors have managed to keep their jobs as they careen from one badly managed crisis to the next. In the workplace satire’s Season 2 finale, they’re more worried than usual, desperate to raise the value of Payne stock as they launch the new Pika model. It doesn’t help that the global economy isn’t in such great shape, either. Fans may also have to sweat it out regarding a Season 3 renewal.
Deadliest Catch
The docuseries’ 19th season begins with a two-hour episode titled “Call of a New Generation,” reflecting a new wave of upstarts challenging the veteran crab-fishing captains in the Bering Sea. With seafood prices skyrocketing, money makes the best bait as seasoned fishermen like Sig Hansen and his daughter/co-captain Mandy defend their turf against illegal fishing by foreign and domestic rivals.
Will Trent
One of the more endearing crime-solvers in recent years, GBI agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) doesn’t always seem comfortable in his own skin—usually hidden under a three-piece suit—so how’s he going to cope when he assumes a false identity? We’ll find out when Will goes undercover as a criminal named “Bill Black” as part of an operation to find a missing DEA agent and bring down a drug organization.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- FBI (8/7c, CBS): Billy Campbell (The Killing) guests as Detective Jack Lombardo, who works with his old pal Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) in a case involving the gunning down of a trucker. On FBI: International (9/8c), the Fly Team protects Forrester (Luke Kleintank) from a Russian hitman seeking revenge. It’s westward ho for the FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c) Fugitive Task Force after two Bureau of Land Management agents go missing while executing a land seizure warrant in Wyoming.
- The Rookie: Feds (9/8c, ABC): When her dad Cutty’s (Frankie Faison) relationship with Ruth (Valarie Pettiford) escalates, Simone (Niecy Nash-Betts) reconnects with Ruth’s daughter, and her ex, Dina (Jessica Betts, Niecy’s real-life wife). On the job, the agents work to stop a murder spree in advance of a death row inmate’s execution.
- My Grandparents’ War (9/8c, PBS): Keira Knightley, who’s been in many a WWII film project, learns new details about her grandparents’ activities during the war, including her grandmother’s role in helping move troops secretly in advance of D-Day.
- 7 Little Johnstons (9/8c, TLC): The family docuseries is back for a 13th season of life-changing events and relationships, starting with Liz preparing for her 21st
- Blood & Money (10/9c, CNBC): The true-crime series revisits the situation of convicted killers Lyle and Eric Menendez, questioning whether they should still be in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents José and Kitty.
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (10/9c, History): Ranch owner Brandon Fugal welcomes scientist Travis Taylor and his team back to the sprawling Northern Utah property for a fourth season of investigating the paranormal and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena activities that have brought Skinwalker Ranch infamy.
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (10/9c, HBO): With the NFL draft looming, Jon Frankel interviews top sports agent Drew Rosenhaus. Another segment features correspondent Kavitha Davidson’s visit to a soccer school for girls in India.
- Longest Third Date (streaming on Netflix): You think the not-so-live Love Is Blind reunion was an ordeal? Consider the situation of Matt and Khani, the subjects of a documentary about a relationship that kicked off on a dating app, followed by an impulsive trip to Costa Rica in March 20200 that turned into a marathon when they were stuck with no way out in the early months of the pandemic. Will their blossoming romance flourish or curdle?