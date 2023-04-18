Alex Borstein Unfiltered, ‘Auto’ Finale, ‘Deadliest Catch,’ Will Trent Goes Undercover

Prime Video

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

Special

With two Emmys on her shelf as the prolifically profane talent manager Susie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (now in its final season), Alex Borstein proudly shows off her “moneymaker”—aka “that filthy mouth of yours”—in a raucous stand-up act with musical interludes, performed from the stage of Maisel’s fictional Wolford Theatre burlesque club at Brooklyn’s Steiner Studios. Accompanied by two ultra-hip musicians she met in Barcelona, Borstein gets bawdy quickly as she discusses her divorce after a 20-year relationship, with riffs on dating, celibacy, superheroes, Christmas songs written by Jews—and, always, taking delight in challenging perceptions.

American Auto

Season Finale 8:30/7:30c

For two seasons, we’ve wondered how CEO Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) and her C-suite of nincompoops at Payne Motors have managed to keep their jobs as they careen from one badly managed crisis to the next. In the workplace satire’s Season 2 finale, they’re more worried than usual, desperate to raise the value of Payne stock as they launch the new Pika model. It doesn’t help that the global economy isn’t in such great shape, either. Fans may also have to sweat it out regarding a Season 3 renewal.

Deadliest Catch

Season Premiere 8/7c

The docuseries’ 19th season begins with a two-hour episode titled “Call of a New Generation,” reflecting a new wave of upstarts challenging the veteran crab-fishing captains in the Bering Sea. With seafood prices skyrocketing, money makes the best bait as seasoned fishermen like Sig Hansen and his daughter/co-captain Mandy defend their turf against illegal fishing by foreign and domestic rivals.

Will Trent

10/9c

One of the more endearing crime-solvers in recent years, GBI agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) doesn’t always seem comfortable in his own skin—usually hidden under a three-piece suit—so how’s he going to cope when he assumes a false identity? We’ll find out when Will goes undercover as a criminal named “Bill Black” as part of an operation to find a missing DEA agent and bring down a drug organization.

