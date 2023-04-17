Kid Cudi Joins Cast of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Spinoff Series ‘Knuckles’

Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi), Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, and Ellie Taylor have joined the cast of Paramount+ and SEGA’s upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog spinoff series, Knuckles, with Idris Elba set to reprise his role as the titular red Echidna.

Adam Pally is also set to reprise the role of their Sonic The Hedgehog 2 character Walt Whipple, with Tika Sumpter reprising Maddie as a guest star alongside Rory McCann.

The Knuckles spinoff is currently in production and will follow Sonic’s rival in an action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series will take place after the sequel film but before its upcoming third movie, slated for December 20, 2024, which is set to introduce Shadow the Hedgehog.

The key creative team from the previous two Sonic films is set to return for the show, including Jeff Fowler, the film’s director, who’s set to direct the pilot. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara will executive produce alongside Elba. Additional directors for the series include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker.

Whittington, who wrote Sonic the Hedgehog 2, wrote the pilot and is the head writer for the series. Other series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

The spinoff series was initially announced by Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer of Movies & Kids & Family, Paramount+, at Paramount Global’s Investor Day event on February 15, 2022.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 grossed over $190 million at the domestic box office and over $214 million internationally for a total of more than $405.4 million.

On Paramount+, the film is the top-performing Kids & Family movie on the platform and one of the service’s most re-watched films.