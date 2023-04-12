‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Hype Video & First Look Image Released – Fans React

There are only four weeks to go until Jeopardy! Masters and the show is building the hype with an epic new poster and a first-look GIF of the six returning champions on the Alex Trebek stage.

“They’re all Jeopardy! champions. Now, they’re facing their toughest competition yet: each other,” reads the caption on the official Jeopardy! Twitter account alongside a poster that shows host Ken Jennings flanked by the six iconic players. A massive clue board surrounds the group on all sides.

The six contestants taking part in the new tournament are last year’s Tournament of Champions winner Amy Schneider, along with fellow fan-favorites Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, and Mattea Roach.

They’re all Jeopardy! champions. Now, they’re facing their toughest competition yet: each other. Get ready for the #JeopardyMasters primetime event, hosted by @KenJennings. It all starts May 8 on @abcnetwork, and streams on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/itjHDDtkNp — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 12, 2023

A sneak peek GIF gave fans a glimpse of the six returnees as they posed alongside Jennings in the studio, looking serious and set for some intense quizzing.

We are just FOUR WEEKS away from the #JeopardyMasters competition in primetime! Tune in Monday, May 8 on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/fZa5ZO2geu — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 11, 2023

Viewers shared their excitement for the new teases and the upcoming tournament, with one fan tweeting, “This GIF goes HARD,” while another added, “brb currently peeing in excitement.”

“This is gonna be so sickkkkk,” wrote another, while one fan pointed out Buttrey’s resemblance to Steve Martin and how part of the poster looks like it could be a still from Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

“Only Masters in the Building,” the fan tweeted alongside a cropped photo of Buttrey standing next to Amodio and Roach.

The Masters tournament will be aired in primetime on ABC with 10 one-hour shows, each featuring two half-hour games. Unlike regular Jeopardy!, this tournament will be a “league-based system” focused on wins and losses, with the players earning points.

“This is really about wins,” showrunner Michael Davies said on a recent episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. “And it’s about winning games. And we want to reward winning. There will be some bonus for finishing second, but it’s really about winning games.”

The top three contestants will return for next year’s Masters, while the other three will have to qualify to get back on the show.