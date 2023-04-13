It’s almost summer, and you know that means on PBS: more Grantchester!

The mystery series will return with its eighth season premiering on Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c, as part of Masterpiece Mystery! It will all lead up to the final two episodes of the season airing on Sunday, August 6 (starting at 9/8c). And while things are going great when it begins, it sounds like things are going to take a turn.

In Season 8, Will (Tom Brittney) and Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie) are happily married — and the logline for Episode 6 reveals she’s going to give birth, but he’ll be MIA — “but fate introduces a stunning development that will rock [his] life and shifts everything in Grantchester,” PBS teases. Also coming up, Geordie (Robson Green) and Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) are content, but will they stay that way after being confronted with surprising announcements from work?

Also of note revealed in the descriptions of the six episodes: In Episode 2, “in the aftermath of a fatal accident, Will is devastated to be the cause while Geordie rushes to exonerate his friend.” In Episode 5, Geordie’s on desk duty while Elliot (Michael D. Xavier) tries to force him to resign. And as part of that aforementioned Episode 6, Geordie will be trying to find Will and “bring him to his senses before it is too late.”

Grantchester also stars Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman. Special guest stars include Shaun Dingwall, Jeff Rawle, and Jemima Rooper.

In the Season 7 finale, Will and Bonnie married, a moment Brittney was glad to see. “What I love is that she’s not afraid to call Will out for who he is,” he told TV Insider. “Will claims he’s got his strong beliefs, but I think he needs someone to keep him in check and go, ‘Underneath, you actually might be more of a complex or fractured person than you think you are.’ … Doing the wedding and the wedding party afterward, it was so lovely to see Will happy after everything that happened.”

Let’s just hope that despite everything we already know about Season 8 that it can end with him in at least a similar place emotionally.

Grantchester, Season 8 Premiere, Sunday, July 9, 9/8c, PBS