In surprising news, Grantchester‘s lead star Tom Brittney has announced that he will be leaving the PBS Masterpiece drama series after the upcoming ninth season.

Brittney plays Reverend Will Davenport in the 1950s set British drama series, which follows Will and Detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green) as they investigate murders in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. Brittney joined the series in 2019, taking over the lead from James Norton, who left after the fourth season.

The departure was confirmed by ITV, the network that airs the drama in the U.K.

Rishi Nair, who is best known for playing Sami Maalik on the long-running British soap opera Hollyoaks, has been cast as Brittney’s replacement. Nair will play Alphy Kotteram, a charismatic new vicar who arrives in Grantchester.

“I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years,” Brittney said in a statement. “I got to solve crimes with my best friend and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester,” Nair added. “The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

According to Deadline, filming is already underway for the ninth season, which will include Brittney’s final episodes. Season 8 is now airing, having premiered on Masterpiece on PBS on Sunday, July 9.

Developed by Daisy Coulam and based on The Grantchester Mysteries short stories by James Runcie, Grantchester premiered in 2014. In addition to Brittney and Robson, the series stars Tessa Peake-Jones, Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth, Nick Brimble, Oliver Dimsdale, and Charlotte Ritchie.