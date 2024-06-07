As ‘Grantchester’ Prepares for Another Exit, Where Are the Former Stars Now?

Grantchester is preparing to bid adieu to another vicar as Tom Brittney‘s Will Davenport gets ready to leave town. But he’s not the first star of the PBS Masterpiece series to say goodbye to the quaint Cambridgeshire village.

Premiering stateside on Sunday, June 16 at 9/8c, the new episodes will once again put Grantchester’s crime-solving colleagues through their paces. In Season 9, Will and his wife, Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie), start a new chapter, one police detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green) has a hard time accepting. Luckily, there’s a new vicar coming to town to help solve cases — Alphy Kotteram, played by Rishi Nair.

“Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations,” PBS teases. “But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away.” Sounds like a thrilling season ahead!

Ahead of the show’s return, scroll through the photo gallery below to see where Grantchester alums have ended up.

Grantchester, Season 9 Premiere, Sunday, June 16, 9/8c, PBS