As ‘Grantchester’ Prepares for Another Exit, Where Are the Former Stars Now?

Grantchester is preparing to bid adieu to another vicar as Tom Brittney‘s Will Davenport gets ready to leave town. But he’s not the first star of the PBS Masterpiece series to say goodbye to the quaint Cambridgeshire village.

Premiering stateside on Sunday, June 16 at 9/8c, the new episodes will once again put Grantchester’s crime-solving colleagues through their paces. In Season 9, Will and his wife, Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie), start a new chapter, one police detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green) has a hard time accepting. Luckily, there’s a new vicar coming to town to help solve cases — Alphy Kotteram, played by Rishi Nair.

“Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations,” PBS teases. “But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away.” Sounds like a thrilling season ahead!

Ahead of the show’s return, scroll through the photo gallery below to see where Grantchester alums have ended up.

James Norton
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

James Norton (Sidney Chambers)

Since leaving Grantchester, Norton has stuck around on TV, starring as Stephen Ward on The Trial of Christine Keeler, reprising his role as Tommy Lee Royce on Happy Valley, and playing Hugo Swan on The Nevers. He also appeared in the latest Little Women film, joined Amanda Seyfried in Things Heard & Seen, and starred as record producer Chris Blackwell in Bob Marley biopic One Love.

Morven Christie
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Morven Christie (Amanda Hopkins)

Christie starred as Alison Hughes on The A Word and then played DS Lisa Armstrong on The Bay, receiving BAFTA Scotland Award nominations for both parts. She also had a multi-episode arc as Penelope Fittes on the supernatural series Lockwood & Co. and lead ITV/Britbox crime drama Payback in 2023.

Selin Hizli
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Selin Hizli (Margaret Ward)

After Grantchester, Hizli appeared in episodes of Mum, Father Brown, Deadwater Fell, Avenue 5, and Doctors, and she co-created and starred as Jen on the comedy series Am I Being Unreasonable? alongside former classmate Daisy May Cooper. Most recently, she joined Kevin McKidd on the crime thriller Six Four and BBC Three sitcom Things You Should Have Done.

Lorne MacFadyen
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Lorne MacFadyen (Phil Wilkinson)

Since his Grantchester departure, MacFadyen played Doward on the mystery drama Vigil, portrayed music video director Julien Temple on the biopic series Pistol, and joined Hizli on Six Four. Additionally, he and his partner Niamh Algar starred on the drama series Malpractice, and he acted in Max rom-com series Starstruck and sci-fi action thriller The Lazarus Project. He’s also starred in films The Little Stranger, Outlaw King, and Operation Mincemeat.

Tom Austen
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac

Tom Austen (Guy Hopkins)

After Grantchester, Austen continued playing Jasper on the drama The Royals, recurred as Cody on The Bold Type and as Elijah on Django, and co-headlined the Marvel TV series Helstrom as demon fighter Daimon Helstrom.

Gary Beadle
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Gary Beadle (Archdeacon Gabriel Atubo)

Beadle has been plenty busy in the last year and a half, guest-starring on the TV series Around the World in 80 Days and Midsomer Murders and playing Clem Andor on the Star Wars series Andor and Frank on the TV drama Best Interests. Most recently, he was seen in The Wheel of Time and Netflix’s The Gentlemen. He also appeared in the movies Persuasion and Rye Lane.

Neil Morrissey
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Neil Morrissey (Harding Redmond)

Morrissey has been all over British telly recently, with parts on the series Striking Out, Unforgotten, Penance, The Syndicate, and The Long Call, among others. In his longest role since his Grantchester era, though, the actor starred in all four seasons of the medical drama The Good Karma Hospital.

Claudie Blakley
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Claudie Blakley (Agatha Redmond)

Since her Grantchester exit, Blakley starred on the crime drama Manhunt and the thriller series Flesh and Blood and played Rowan Atkinson’s onscreen ex-wife on the comedy series Man vs. Bee. And since last year, she’s been appearing on the TV series Father Brown, playing parish secretary Isabela Devine in a return to Grantchester’s “cozy mystery” genre.

