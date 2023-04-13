‘Yellowstone’ Couple Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Confirm Real-Life Romance
A real-life romance has been confirmed between Yellowstone actors Hassie Harrison, 33, and Ryan Bingham, 42, as they shared a photo of themselves kissing.
On April 12, Harrison and Bingham announced their courtship with an Instagram pic of themselves kissing in front of a burning bush while wearing camouflage jackets, blue jeans, and a hat.
“More than a spark 🔥 @hassieharrison,” Bingham wrote in the caption, which Harrison went on to share on her Instagram Stories. Harrison commented in the post, “I love you, cowboy. 🥰.” Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon said, “😍😍😍😍.” The post sparked interest from fans and Sex/Life star Adam Demos, who hinted he might have taken the picture. “Epic! Also Great pic… I wonder who took that,” he commented.
In Yellowstone, Bingham plays Walker, a musician, and former convict, while Harrison plays Laramie, a barrel racer and ranch hand in the series. Bingham was previously married to Anna Axster for 12 years, and they have three children together.
Meanwhile, speculation surrounds Kevin Costner’s future on the show following his absence from a PaleyFest event, with reports suggesting his availability has been limited. Despite this, Paramount Network expressed hope that Costner will remain a major part of Yellowstone.
In February, Deadline reported that Yellowstone executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Network, and Paramount Global were plotting to end Yellowstone and start a new series in the franchise, one possibly starring Matthew McConaughey. The issue, according to Deadline, was Costner’s schedule demands, with the site adding that he only wanted to spend a week shooting the second half of Season 5. An attorney for the actor denied those demands.
