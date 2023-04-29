Steve Austin Searches for Post-Wrestling Gig in ‘Stone Cold Takes on America’ (VIDEO)

WWE Icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin wrestles with some new gigs in Stone Cold Takes on America, A&E‘s freewheeling new series that finds him on the road in an RV, trying his hand at odd jobs and activities around the country.

From bartending to off-roading on a sand dune, the guy who made a name for himself throwing down was 100 percent up for the challenge. Read on for what he had to say about it below and watch the full video interview above!

Between matches, training, and touring, I’m guessing your former career was all-consuming?

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin: It was. If you’re not focused on the business, you’ll get left behind. If I had a hobby [back then], it disappeared.

Were there any jobs that you really wanted to try?

I had my wish list, certainly. And that was a lot of outdoor activities. The ones that were my idea, you can clearly see I’m like a kid in a candy store, having the time of my life.

What was your most embarrassing performance?

I knew you were gonna ask a question like that! There’s some fish-out-of-water stuff. I waited tables at a steak house and I ran a drive-through window.

How’d those go?

Your first day on the job, how good were you? I wasn’t trying to rely on the shield of protection that “Stone Cold” would offer me. I was being Steve Austin and I’m a little bit of a hermit. I was a shy kid growing up, so I’m really trying to do a good job. Whether I succeeded or not is up to [the bosses] to determine. [Laughs]

Do you miss the ring?

Not one bit.

