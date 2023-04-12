Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ Season 7 Gets Release Date (PHOTO)

Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski are back on Netflix. The release date for the highly anticipated Queer Eye Season 7 has finally been announced for May 12.

The seven 45-minute episodes are set to showcase The Fab Five transforming the lives of some native New Orleanians. “From beignets to ben-yas! The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back for a seventh season,” reads an official synopsis of the upcoming season. “Grab your beads and let the good times roll as The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start.”

Hosts Porowski, Berk, Van Ness, Brown, and France will handle Food & Wine, Interior Design, Grooming, Culture, and Fashion, respectively. Check out the official key art for Season 7 below.

The previous season saw The Fab Five traveling to Texas to freshen up a dirty cowboy or two. Berk noted that it was a lot more emotional than previous seasons, largely due to COVID. “A lot of our heroes have been through a lot through the pandemic,” he said. “They’ve lost family, they’ve lost businesses, they have lost their platform to get their businesses and art out there.”

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, and Rob Eric for Scout Productions.

Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment, with Kori Kingg as co-executive producer.

Queer Eye, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, May 12, Netflix