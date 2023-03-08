‘The Goldbergs’: Everything We Know About the Final Season

ABC is gearing up to send off one of its long-loved comedy families with the tenth and final season of The Goldbergs set to conclude this spring.

While it may be hard for fans to cope with the impending loss, it’s certain they won’t want to miss a single second of their remaining time with the Jenkintown-based family. Below, we’re breaking down all of the details you need to know about the final season ahead of its series finale.

When Will the Show End?

The finale is currently slated to air on Wednesday, May 3 with its concluding half-hour episode airing at its regularly scheduled timeslot of 8:30/7:30c.

How Can I Catch Up on Episodes I Miss?

Currently, Seasons 1 through 9 are streaming on Hulu alongside installments from the ongoing tenth season. That means you can relive every hilarious ’80s-set moment with the Goldberg crew since the show’s 2013 debut.

The cast of 'The Goldbergs'

(Credit: ABC)

What Can Fans Expect in Season 10?

While times have changed for the titular group in recent years — with the losses of Pops (the late George Segal) and Murray (Jeff Garlin) as well as the addition of baby Muriel — matriarch Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is adjusting to her new role as Grandsmotherer with the entire fam living under one roof. As viewers have seen so far, things are crazier than ever for the Goldbergs who continue to remind fans that there’s no bond greater than family, and nothing they can’t accomplish with each other’s support.

Who Is in Season 10?

Still narrating as adult Adam Goldberg is Patton Oswalt and continuing their roles onscreen are Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly, Sean Giambrone as Adam, Troy Gentile as Barry, Hayley Orrantia as Erica, and Sam Lerner as Geoff with additional appearances by plenty of fan-favorites.

Troy Gentile, Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Sean Giambrone in 'The Goldbergs'

(Credit: ABC)

How Do the Stars Feel About the Show Ending?

As a star and executive producer, McLendon-Covey shared a statement regarding the show’s final season which was sent out by ABC. It reads, “It’s been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade. I’m really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I’m so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience. I will miss my TV family and every last crew member. Thanks to our brilliant writers for giving us thoughtful story arcs year after year, and for being so collaborative. Thanks to the best EPs in the business. And thanks to all our fans (the Goldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive. My heart is full…But I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life.”

'The Goldbergs' to End With Season 10
Related

'The Goldbergs' to End With Season 10

What Else Do I Need to Know?

In Season 10, The Goldbergs is executive produced by Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio, and Wendi-McLendon Covey. The show is produced by Happy Madison and Doug Robinson Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Don’t miss time with The Goldbergs, tune into new episodes as they continue to air through May 3 on ABC when the finale arrives.

The Goldbergs, Season 10 Finale, Wednesday, May 3, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

