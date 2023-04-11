‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 Sets Summer Return at Apple TV+

The Afterparty is gearing up for another deadly fun run at Apple TV+ as Season 2 of the comedy series from hilarious duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord, sets a premiere date.

The murder mystery comedy will officially launch with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 12. Season 2 of The Afterparty consists of 10 all-new episodes that will run weekly through Wednesday, September 6 when the finale arrives.

Created for TV by Miller, each episode takes on a different genre as it explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening. Returning for Season 2 are original stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao. They’ll be joined by Season 2 additions Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong.

While Season 1 revolved around an afterparty following a high school reunion, Season 2 centers on a murder at a wedding and every guest becomes a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve the whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, ad hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend with their unique perspectives.

The Afterparty is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall TV deal. Season 2 will see Miller co-showrun alongside Anthony King, both of whom serve as executive producers with Miller. Both Lord and Miller are fulfilling their roles under their production banner Lord Miller. Also attached to the project is Lord Miller’s SVP of Television, Aubrey Lee who is producing on the show.

Season 1 of The Afterparty debuted on Apple TV+ in 2022 and featured a plethora of talent alongside Richardson, Chao, and Haddish including Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, and Jamie Demetriou. Don’t miss what’s in store for Season 2, stay tuned for more on the next chapter, and revisit the hilarious first season anytime on Apple TV+.

The Afterparty, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, July 12, Apple TV+