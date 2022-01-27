‘The Afterparty’: Meet the Suspects in Apple TV+’s Hilarious Whodunit (VIDEO)

Everyone’s a suspect in the new murder-mystery comedy series The Afterparty, created by Oscar winners Christopher Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).

We questioned the stars of this riotous whodunit, which begins after egomaniacal pop superstar Xavier (Dave Franco) is murdered at the bash he throws for his former classmates following their high school reunion. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish, see our chat with her here) arrives and sequesters the partygoers at the mansion for interviews. Each episode centers on a different person’s recollection of the night’s events and is told in a genre that matches their personality.

Much of the evidence points to an unlikely killer, sweet escape room designer Aniq (Sam Richardson, Veep) who tries to prove his innocence alongside his bestie, aspiring rapper Yasper (Ben Schwartz, Parks and Recreation).

“It’s the second-worst night of his life,” Richardson tells us (a flashback to high school shows the worst). “I get dunked in water, written on, run over.”

At least he’s not class president turned train wreck Chelsea (Ilana Glazer, Broad City) who has never recovered from a “tough experience that makes everything crumble,” Glazer reveals.

But keep an eye on the guy who was at the opposite end of the social scale from Chelsea back in the day. That would be wallflower Walt (Jamie Demetriou, Fleabag), who, Demetriou says, is “privy to more than everyone else…and is observing what’s going on.”

Never fading into the background is macho Brett (Ike Barinholtz, The Mindy Project), who is infuriated that Xavier was flirting with his ex-wife, artist/school principal Zoe (Zoë Chao, Love Life). “She is excited to come to the reunion to flirt, to feel alive. She has a lot of chemistry with Aniq,” Chao says.

The show will keep you guessing – and laughing – until the shocking ending, as each episode reveals more about why each guest has a motive to kill the host. As Franco says, “A lot of people have a beef with Xavier.”

The Afterparty, Series Premiere, Friday, January 28, Apple TV+