‘Neighborhood’ Hits 100, ‘Lost Tapes of Third Reich,’ Medical Scare on ‘NCIS,’ Della Street in Court on ‘Perry Mason’

Cedric the Entertainer directs the milestone 100th episode of his CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood. A National Geographic docuseries scours rare archival material to tell the full story of Adolf Hitler. Tense times for the NCIS franchise when NCIS lab whiz Kasie has a medical scare, while NCIS: Hawai’i team leader Jane Tennant is involved in a helicopter crash during a suspect transfer. Della Street steps up in the courtroom on HBO’s revisionist Perry Mason.

This modest sitcom about neighbors who learn how to be more than frenemies has reached its 100th episode, with series star Cedric the Entertainer working behind as well as in front of the camera as director. The plot is a classic, with Calvin (Cedric) going to great lengths to get the perfect birthday gift for Tina (Tichina Arnold). The hosts of CBS’s daytime The Talk appear in cameos when Gemma (Beth Behrs) leans on a connection to Jerry O’Connell to score VIP tickets to the show for her school’s fundraiser.

The life and horrific times of the most notorious dictator of the 20th century are explored in a new six-part docuseries, borrowing from hours of interviews that author John Toland conducted with close colleagues of the Nazi leader while researching his biography. The series features archival material that has never been broadcast to reveal the social and political forces that shaped his worldview and led Germans to follow his nihilistic crusade for genocide and warfare.

Poor Kasie (Diona Reasonover)! The team’s forensic expert, who has survived a hostage incident and exposure to deadly toxins, now faces a possible medical scare. But at least she’s on terra firma—which is more than can be said for NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c) team leader Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), who’s questioning a suspect during a helicopter transfer when the aircraft crashes, testing her survival skills as she works to save herself and her fellow passengers.

The Della Street played by Barbara Hale on the original series would be so impressed. In HBO’s revisionist version, set in the 1930s, the secretary-turned-lawyer (Juliet Rylance) gets her first chance to shine in the courtroom and question a suspect. Though warned to “tread lightly,” Della takes a big swing, which bolsters her confidence to make moves in her personal life. As for her partner Perry (Matthew Rhys), he gets some valuable intel after serving corrupt Detective Holcomb (Eric Lange) with a subpoena.

