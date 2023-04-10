‘Neighborhood’ Hits 100, ‘Lost Tapes of Third Reich,’ Medical Scare on ‘NCIS,’ Della Street in Court on ‘Perry Mason’
Cedric the Entertainer directs the milestone 100th episode of his CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood. A National Geographic docuseries scours rare archival material to tell the full story of Adolf Hitler. Tense times for the NCIS franchise when NCIS lab whiz Kasie has a medical scare, while NCIS: Hawai’i team leader Jane Tennant is involved in a helicopter crash during a suspect transfer. Della Street steps up in the courtroom on HBO’s revisionist Perry Mason.
The Neighborhood
This modest sitcom about neighbors who learn how to be more than frenemies has reached its 100th episode, with series star Cedric the Entertainer working behind as well as in front of the camera as director. The plot is a classic, with Calvin (Cedric) going to great lengths to get the perfect birthday gift for Tina (Tichina Arnold). The hosts of CBS’s daytime The Talk appear in cameos when Gemma (Beth Behrs) leans on a connection to Jerry O’Connell to score VIP tickets to the show for her school’s fundraiser.
Hitler: The Lost Tapes of the Third Reich
The life and horrific times of the most notorious dictator of the 20th century are explored in a new six-part docuseries, borrowing from hours of interviews that author John Toland conducted with close colleagues of the Nazi leader while researching his biography. The series features archival material that has never been broadcast to reveal the social and political forces that shaped his worldview and led Germans to follow his nihilistic crusade for genocide and warfare.
NCIS
Poor Kasie (Diona Reasonover)! The team’s forensic expert, who has survived a hostage incident and exposure to deadly toxins, now faces a possible medical scare. But at least she’s on terra firma—which is more than can be said for NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c) team leader Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), who’s questioning a suspect during a helicopter transfer when the aircraft crashes, testing her survival skills as she works to save herself and her fellow passengers.
Perry Mason
The Della Street played by Barbara Hale on the original series would be so impressed. In HBO’s revisionist version, set in the 1930s, the secretary-turned-lawyer (Juliet Rylance) gets her first chance to shine in the courtroom and question a suspect. Though warned to “tread lightly,” Della takes a big swing, which bolsters her confidence to make moves in her personal life. As for her partner Perry (Matthew Rhys), he gets some valuable intel after serving corrupt Detective Holcomb (Eric Lange) with a subpoena.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- The Voice (8/7c, NBC): Before the Knockouts begin next week, a retrospective of the season’s Blind Auditions and Battle Rounds includes a look back at coach Blake Shelton’s best moments since the show’s very beginning.
- 9-1-1 (8/7c, Fox): Turns out being struck by lightning might have an upside, when Buck (Oliver Stark) begins showing signs of new cognitive abilities.
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht (8/7c, Bravo): The Parsifal III sets sail for Sardinia as Capt. Glenn welcomes a new chef for Season 4 and overlapping love triangles could test morale among the crew.
- The Good Doctor (10/9c, ABC): While waiting for news about his latest tests, Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) has some fatherly advice for dad-to-be Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). Back at the hospital, a conflict between Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) and Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) over a patient who’s split nearly in half may say more about her true feelings about the return of Dr. Kalu (Chuku Modu).