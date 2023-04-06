‘Beef’ Creator Reveals Real Life Road Rage Incident That Inspired Netflix Series

Martin Holmes
Comments
Steven Yeun in Beef
Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Beef

 More

Netflix has dropped its new comedy-drama Beef today, Thursday, April 6, and creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin has said that a real-life road rage experience inspired the series.

Beef centers on Amy Lau (Ali Wong) and Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), who begin to torment each other after being involved in a road rage incident. These acts of revenge soon escalate, eventually consuming and destroying their lives as they knew them.

Speaking to Today.com, Jin described the moment that inspired the concept for the series. He said he had a “typical” interaction where a fellow driver was “honking, cursing… and then drove off.” But he didn’t let things end there as Jin decided to follow the other driver “for some reason.”

“I was like, ‘I’ll follow you.’ I justified it (as) ‘I’m commuting home and this person happens to be in front of me and if we go in different directions, I wouldn’t follow them.’ But we happened to be going the same direction home, for like miles and miles,” he said. “It was like 30 to 40 minutes. So I’m sure in his mind … it felt like I was just a wild lunatic stalking him.”

'BEEF' Stars Ali Wong & Steven Yeun Preview Vindictive Cat-and-Mouse Feud
Related

'BEEF' Stars Ali Wong & Steven Yeun Preview Vindictive Cat-and-Mouse Feud

While the situation didn’t develop beyond that, Jin said it gave him the idea for Beef. “Here we are in our literal bubbles that you drive around in and very much trapped in our subjective realities,” he explained. “And so I thought that it’d be fun to explore.”

As for why Wong and Yeun’s characters react the way they do, Jin said, “I think for a lot of us when we’re stuck in our status quo, usually something dramatic has to happen to shake us out of it… Whether positive or negative.”

He continued, “I think that’s the case with Danny and Amy — they’re so entrenched in their ways that it took this road rage to shake them out of it, and I think it becomes a scapegoat for a lot of other things going on in their life.”

Beef, Now Streaming, Netflix

Beef

Ali Wong

Steven Yeun

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez on 'Blue Bloods'
1
Danny & Baez Are About to Heat Up on ‘Blue Bloods’
Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer in 'Chicago Fire'
2
How Casey’s ‘Chicago Fire’ Return Left the Door Open for Brettsey
'A Million Little Things,' '9-1-1,' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
3
Season Finale Schedule: When Are Your Favorite Shows Ending?
Aisha Hinds and Peter Krause in '9-1-1,' Rob Lowe and Brian Michael Smith in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
4
Fox Sets ‘9-1-1,’ 2-Hour ‘Lone Star’ & More Season Finale 2023 Dates
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'The Last of Us'
5
All the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations